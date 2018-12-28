Cabinet approves amendments in POCSO Act – Here’s why it matters

Ministry of Women and Child Development called it a ‘historic decision to Safeguard Children’. (IE)

In a major move for child security, the Union Cabinet chaired Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday approved the proposal for amendment in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act – 2012. It will make punishment more stringent for committing sexual crimes against children. Ministry of Women and Child Development called it a ‘historic decision to Safeguard Children’.

In a tweet put out today, Ministry of Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi said: “Govt has always strived to seek justice for all the survivors of Child Sexual Abuse, the most vulnerable section of society. I am extremely grateful to PM Shri @NarendraModi ji & the Cabinet for this momentous step in protecting children against abuse & harassment.”

In a statement, the Union Cabinet said: “The amendment is expected to discourage the trend of child sexual abuse by acting as a deterrent due to strong penal provisions incorporated in the Act. It may protect the interest of vulnerable children in times of distress and ensures their safety and dignity. The amendment aims to establish clarity regarding the aspects of child abuse and punishment thereof.”

The amendments have been proposed in sections related to child sex abuse, sexual assault, sexual harassment and pornography. The proposed amendment seeks to provide an option of stringent punishment, including the death penalty, for committing aggravated penetrative sexual assault crime on a child to protect the children from sexual abuse. The amendments were proposed by the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

Following the cabinet move, BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar tweeted, “Good decision by @narendramodi govt. Crimes agnst children qualifies as rarest of rare n those who commit crime agnst children deserv maxm punishmnt ! Now focus shd be done on speedy prosecutn of these crimes under #POCSO to #ProtectOurChildren @Manekagandhibjp @PMOIndia.”