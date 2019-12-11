Assam CAB protests: CM Sarbananda Sonowal warns agitators against spreading misinformation, situation tense

Normal life was badly hit during day-long protests against CAB in Assam, Tripura and other northeastern states. (Photo/PTI)

Assam Citizenship Amendment Bill Protest news: Situation remains tense in Assam following the day-long shutdown called by several organisations on Tuesday the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) which was passed by the Lok Sabha on Monday. The controversial legislation is scheduled to be tabled in Rajya Sabha where the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA is likely to face stiff resistance from the Opposition.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has warned organisations to refrain from spreading ‘misinformation’ over CAB.

“In order to put Assam strongly on the world map, we all must work dedicatedly. Building a robust work culture in the state should be the prime objective of everyone and youths must not be misled to join agitations,” Sonowal said.

As many as 20 organisations had given a bandh call in Assam on Tuesday severely affecting the normal life in the northeastern state. The strike was led by All AssamStudents’ Union and the North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) and Left affiliated organisations such as AISA, AISF, SFI also called for shutdown separately.

Citizenship Amendment Bill in Rajya Sabha: LIVE UPDATES

While train services were hit across Assam as agitators blocked the tracks at several places, they also clashed with the security forces near the state Assembly building when they were prevented from moving forward.

Tripura also witnessed violence during Tuesday’s shutdown in which over 40 people were injured. The state government suspended Internet services in the state for 48 hours to prevent rumor-mongering. Clashes between tribals and non-tribals were also reported at various places across the state. The police had to resort to firing in the air to disperse the violent mob at Bishramganj in Sepahijala district where ambulance was stuck in a road blockade resulting in the death of a 2-month-old baby, news agency PTI reported.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, aims to accord Indian citizenship to non-Muslim minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who have fled religious persecution in their countries. Speaking in Lok Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had asserted that the Bill in no way will affect the people of northweastern states.