CAB protest in Tripura fanned by Congress ‘hoodlums’, alleges BJP

Students along with locals burn tyres during their protest strike against the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Tinsukia district of Assam. (PTI)

CAB Protest News: As protests over the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 refuse to die down, the Bharatiya Janata Party has blamed the Congress of fanning unrest in the northeastern state of Tripura. Amit Malviya, who heads the BJP’s IT Cell, has claimed that the ‘people’s protest’ in Tripura was the handiwork of Youth Congress.

“Incidence of violence in some northeastern states are at the behest of Congress hoodlums and their cohort. For instance what was passed off by Lutyens media as ‘people’s protest’ in Tripura, was the handiwork of Youth Congress workers, who even tried torching a cop,” Malviya tweeted along with a news paper clipping which reported how a mob even attacked a cop during the shutdown in Agartala on December 11.

A huge blame game has erupted between the Congress and the ruling BJP over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 which passed the crucial Rajya Sabha test on Wednesday.

Despite both the Centre and state governments of Assam and Tripura assuring locals that the legislation won’t have any impact on them, protests across these two states continued for the second day on Thursday. Situation is particularly alarming in Assam where authorities have imposed curfew in several districts, including Guwahati and Dibrugarh. Internet services have also been suspended for the next 48 hours. Flight and train services have also been hit

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured people of the region that his government is committed to safeguard their culture and identity and that there was no need to feel threatened by the CAB. Speaking at an election rally in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad, PM Modi accused the Congress of spreading misinformation and appealed people not to pay heed.

“I want to assure every state, every tribal society in the northeast and the eastern part of the country including Assam that preserving their culture is our priority. Today, I appeal to my brothers and sisters of Assam to have faith in Modi. No harm will come to them and their tradition, culture and way of living,” news agency PTI quoted PM Modi, as saying.