Citizenship Amendment Bill protests LIVE Updates: Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal appeals for calm as people defy curfew

Huge processions were taken out in different areas of Guwahati, with protesters raising slogans against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019. (PTI)

CAB Protest in Assam, Guwahati, North East Live Updates: Assam and Tripura continue to witness widescale protests on Thursday, a day after the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) 2019 passed the crucial Rajya Sabha test. The CAB was passed in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday with 125 MPs voting in favour of the legislation and 99 against it. The Shiv Sena, which had supported the bill in Lok Sabha, decided not to participate in the voting in the Upper House. Meanwhile, situation remains tense in Assam and Tripura even as several columns of additional paramilitary forces have been rushed to the region to maintain law and order. Fight and train services have been hit badly. While several trains have been cancelled or diverted, airlines have stopped services for today and tomorrow in Guwahati and Dibrugarh. News agency PTI reported that the police opened fire to disperse protesters at Lalungaonn area in Guwahati today in which some persons were reportedly injured.

Read More