Citizenship Amendment Bill protests LIVE Updates: Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal appeals for calm as people defy curfew

CAB Protest in Assam, Guwahati, North East Live Updates: Assam and Tripura continue to witness widescale protests on Thursday, a day after the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) 2019 passed the crucial Rajya Sabha test. The CAB was passed in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday with 125 MPs voting in favour of the legislation and 99 against it. The Shiv Sena, which had supported the bill in Lok Sabha, decided not to participate in the voting in the Upper House. Meanwhile, situation remains tense in Assam and Tripura even as several columns of additional paramilitary forces have been rushed to the region to maintain law and order. Fight and train services have been hit badly. While several trains have been cancelled or diverted, airlines have stopped services for today and tomorrow in Guwahati and Dibrugarh. News agency PTI reported that the police opened fire to disperse protesters at Lalungaonn area in Guwahati today in which some persons were reportedly injured.
There is an unrest across the country from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. But the worst situation is in northeastern states, as a result of the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 in both Houses of Parliament. People of northeast, irrespective of religion, are against bill, says Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad.
Flights to and fro from Guwahati and Dibrugarh have been cancelled in the wake of ongoing protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019. Airlines have said that passengers travelling to these two cities in Assam would get waiver on cancellation or rescheduling of their tickets. IndiGo has cancelled all its flights on Thursday for Dibrugarh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured people of Assam that they have nothing to worry in the wake of Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019. 'I want to assure my brothers and sisters of Assam that they have nothing to worry after the passing of CAB. I want to assure them- no one can take away your rights, unique identity and beautiful culture. It will continue to flourish and grow,' PM Modi said in his tweet. | READ MORE HERE
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has appealed people to maintain calm and not to get 'misled' as situation remains tense across the state amid protests over the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019. Curfew has been imposed in many areas in Guwahati and Dibrugarh. Mobile Internet remains suspended in the region to prevent mischief mongers from spreading fake news.