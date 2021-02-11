  • MORE MARKET STATS

CAA will be implemented once vaccination drive concludes: Amit Shah in West Bengal

By: |
February 11, 2021 6:32 PM

Reacting to Shah's statement, Mamata Banerjee said that the vaccination process had not even started in the state and that the saffron party was waiting for elections to get over. 

Home Minister Amit Shah

West Bengal Election 2021: Home Minister Amit Shah today reiterated that the process of providing citizenship will be undertaken once the Covid-19 vaccination drive is over in West Bengal. Addressing a gathering in Thakurnagar, Shah said: “As soon as the vaccination drive will conclude and we become Corona-free, the work of providing citizenship will be undertaken. The Citizenship Amendment Act is Parliament’s law, how can you stop it? Also, you will not be in a position to stop it.”

Reacting to Shah’s statement, Mamata Banerjee said that the vaccination process had not even started in the state and that the saffron party was waiting for elections to get over.

Related News

Last December, the Home Minister had said that the rules for the CAA were yet to be framed because of the coronavirus pandemic and the matter will be considered once the vaccinations begin.

While responding to a question during a press conference in Bolpur, the former BJP president had said: “The rules of the CAA are yet to be framed as such a massive process could not be carried out because of coronavirus. As soon as vaccination starts and the coronavirus infection cycle breaks, we will consider it.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. CAA will be implemented once vaccination drive concludes Amit Shah in West Bengal
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1‘You can abuse me but you cannot ignore me’: Mamata Banerjee dares BJP as Amit Shah kickstarts ‘Poribartan Yatra’ in Bengal
2Bhagat Singh Koshyari denied state plane to fly to Uttarakhand: Maharashtra Governor’s office
3Uttarakhand: Surge in water level of Dhauli Ganga, rescue work at Tapovan tunnel halted temporarily