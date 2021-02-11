CAA will be implemented once vaccination drive concludes: Amit Shah in West Bengal

Home Minister Amit Shah

West Bengal Election 2021: Home Minister Amit Shah today reiterated that the process of providing citizenship will be undertaken once the Covid-19 vaccination drive is over in West Bengal. Addressing a gathering in Thakurnagar, Shah said: “As soon as the vaccination drive will conclude and we become Corona-free, the work of providing citizenship will be undertaken. The Citizenship Amendment Act is Parliament’s law, how can you stop it? Also, you will not be in a position to stop it.”

Reacting to Shah’s statement, Mamata Banerjee said that the vaccination process had not even started in the state and that the saffron party was waiting for elections to get over.

Last December, the Home Minister had said that the rules for the CAA were yet to be framed because of the coronavirus pandemic and the matter will be considered once the vaccinations begin.

While responding to a question during a press conference in Bolpur, the former BJP president had said: “The rules of the CAA are yet to be framed as such a massive process could not be carried out because of coronavirus. As soon as vaccination starts and the coronavirus infection cycle breaks, we will consider it.”