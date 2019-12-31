CAA violence: UP DGP writes to Yogi Adityanath govt seeking ban on Popular Front of India

A vehicle torched allegedly by protestors during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Kanpur. (PTI Photo. File)

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police OP Singh has recommended to the state Home department to impose a ban on Popular Front of India (PFI). Singh claimed that many of the PFI workers were involved in violent anti-CAA protests in the state. At least 19 people lost their lives and several others were injured during the week-long protests after the passage of the bill that amended the Citizenship Act, 1955.

The DGP’s office said many members of the now-banned Students Ismalic Movement of India are members of the PFI. The office said objectionable literature and materials have been recovered from the arrested members in the course of investigations.

The state Home department will review the request before writing to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs seeking ban on the functioning of the outfit. PFI is an organisation based in Delhi. It was founded in 2006. According to PFI’s claim, it is a neo-social movement committed to empowering people for ensuring justice freedom and security. However, its name was mired in the 2011 Mumbai bombings, 20212 Pune blasts and 2013 Hyderabad Dilsukhnagar attack.

During the anti-CAA protests, several members of the outfit were allegedly involved in clashes with the police. Police have arrested over 1,100 protestors which includes several PFI members as well as its state president Waseem Ahmad.