CAA suit in Supreme Court: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan seeks report from government

By: |
Published: January 19, 2020 3:00:50 PM

"The Governor's office has sought a report from the Chief Secretary for not informing him about the state's move to approach the apex court against the CAA," a top source from Raj Bhavan told PTI on Sunday.

Khan had also publicly expressed his displeasure over the government not informing him moving moving the Supreme Court against the CAA. (File image)Khan had also publicly expressed his displeasure over the government not informing him moving moving the Supreme Court against the CAA. (File image)

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has sought a report from the CPI(M) led Left Democratic Front government for moving the Supreme Court against the Citizenship Amendment Act without informing him. The office of Raj Bhavan sought the report from the state Chief Secretary of the state.

“The Governor’s office has sought a report from the Chief Secretary for not informing him about the state’s move to approach the apex court against the CAA,” a top source from Raj Bhavan told PTI on Sunday.

Related News

The Governor has been at loggerheads with the government ever since the state assembly passed a resolution last month, seeking to scrap the new law. Khan had also publicly expressed his displeasure over the government not informing him moving moving the Supreme Court against the CAA.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. CAA suit in Supreme Court Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan seeks report from government
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Saibaba birthplace row: Bandh in Shirdi today, CM Uddhav Thackeray to hold talks
2Delhi Election 2020: In BSP’s first list of 42 candidates, MLA who was denied ticket by AAP finds place
3No state can deny implementation of CAA: Kapil Sibal