CAA rules being framed, will be implemented soon, JP Nadda declares in West Bengal

JP Nadda in Bengal: BJP President JP Nadda on Monday announced that the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was imminent following its passage in Parliament. Nadda asserted that although the implementation had been delayed due to Covid-19, it would be implemented soon. He said that his party was committed to the law and the rules were being framed for its implementation.

Speaking at a gathering in Siliguri, Nadda said: “Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the implementation of CAA was delayed. Now, the overall situation is improving slowly and rules are now being framed. The CAA will be implemented very soon and all of you will get the benefits of the law. We are committed to it.”

The ruling TMC has reacted sharply to Nadda’s comments and said that the people of the state will throw the BJP out of the state before they are asked to show papers. “JP Nadda in WB – says CAA to be implemented soon. Listen up BJP – we will show you the door long before we show you our papers,” TMC leader Mohua Mitra said while responding to the BJP president. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has been opposing the CAA, saying it was against the Constitution. She had also passed a resolution saying she would not allow CAA and NRC in West Bengal.

Nadda was on a day-long visit to West Bengal to take stock of the BJP’s preparations ahead of the Assembly polls in 2021. During his visit, Nadda separately met key state leaders including MPs, MLAs and social and religious groups. The BJP chief also targeted Mamata Banerjee for alleged killing of BJP workers and not allowing Central schemes in the state.

He said the Mamata government did not allow PM Kisan Samman Nidhi to be implemented in Bengal. “76 lakh farmers of Bengal were denied their benefits. Now it becomes your responsibility to bring the BJP government in April, in one month we will give you Kisan Samman Nidhi,” he added. Nadda also raised the killing of BJP workers in Bengal. He said the incident that happened with BJP MLA Debendra Nath Roy was painful. “Every BJP worker carries the pain of his murder in our hearts. We will legally fight till the end for justice,” the BJP chief added.

The BJP chief also asked the Members of Parliament to prepare a list of local products of West Bengal for better branding and selling to national and global markets. He assured the local traders that the Modi government will brand their products correctly and bring the right market for them in the state. He also said that handloom was being imported from Bangladesh that was adversely affecting handicraft workers and farmers of the state.

“We call upon the people of Bengal to become ‘Vocal for Local’ and Modi government will ensure their branding is done right and will bring markets for it,” Nadda said.