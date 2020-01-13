CAA protests: UP minister threatens to ‘bury alive’ those who raise slogans against PM Modi, CM Yogi Adityanath

Continuous protests have gripped the country since the Act was passed in Parliament on December 11, 2019. (File photo: Praveen Khanna)

Triggering a major controversy, Uttar Pradesh minister Raghuraj Singh has issued a warning that those who raise slogans against PM Narendra Modi and state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath “would be buried alive.” He was addressing a rally in Aligarh in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), that was recently passed in the Lok Sabha, drawing protests across the country.

“If you raise slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, I will bury you alive,” the minister was quoted by news agency IANS as saying.

Continuous protests have gripped the country since the Act was passed in Parliament on December 11, 2019, allowing accelerated citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Jains from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The minister was perhaps referring to protests at Aligarh Muslim University, which also saw protests against CAA. He added that only one per cent of the country is against the act. Slamming protestors, Singh said that “these people stay in the country, eat up taxes and then shout slogans against the prime minister or chief minister which is unacceptable”.

Addressing a gathering at Belur Math in Kolkata on Sunday, PM Modi said, “Citizenship Act is not to cancel the citizenship of anyone. It is citizenship. After independence, Mahatma Gandhiji and other senior leaders at the time felt that India must give citizenship to persecuted religious minorities of Pakistan.”

On Saturday, hitting out at the Congress and other Opposition parties for protesting against the act, Home Minister Amit Shah said that ‘Rahul Gandhi and company’ are behind spreading misinformation on CAA. He also challenged Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to discuss CAA, and whether there is any provision on snatching away the citizenship of any Indian under CAA.