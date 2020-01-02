CAA protests: UP court grants bail to activist couple, 56 others

Fifty-nine people were arrested, including the two, during police action on protesters in the city on December 19. (ANI)

A court in Uttar Pradesh has granted bail to the activist parents of a 14-month-old baby and 56 others nearly two weeks after they were arrested for protests against the citizenship bill and NRC in Varanasi.

Additional Sessions Judge on Wednesday granted bail to Ekta (32) and Ravi Shekhar (36), a environment activist who runs an NGO named Climate Agenda. Fifty-nine people were arrested, including the two, during police action on protesters in the city on December 19.