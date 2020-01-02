CAA protests: UP court grants bail to activist couple, 56 others

By: |
Varanasi | Published: January 2, 2020 12:57:59 PM

Additional Sessions Judge on Wednesday granted bail to Ekta (32) and Ravi Shekhar (36), a environment activist who runs an NGO named Climate Agenda.

CAA protests, uttar pradesh, varanasi, Ekta shekar, Ravi Shekhar, varnasi couple arrested, varanasi activist arrestedFifty-nine people were arrested, including the two, during police action on protesters in the city on December 19. (ANI)

A court in Uttar Pradesh has granted bail to the activist parents of a 14-month-old baby and 56 others nearly two weeks after they were arrested for protests against the citizenship bill and NRC in Varanasi.

Additional Sessions Judge on Wednesday granted bail to Ekta (32) and Ravi Shekhar (36), a environment activist who runs an NGO named Climate Agenda. Fifty-nine people were arrested, including the two, during police action on protesters in the city on December 19.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. CAA protests: UP court grants bail to activist couple, 56 others
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Where will Pakistani non-Muslims go, to Italy, asks MoS Home
2CAA protests: Vadodara police to follow UP counterparts, to recover compensation for damage
3TMC observes foundation day as ‘Citizens’ Day’, vows to continue protests till CAA is withdrawn