CAA protests: Traffic snarls in national capital, Delhi-Gurgaon border chokes with vehicles

Authorities tweeted regular updates on the traffic situation. (ANI photo)

Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act resulted in huge traffic snarls across the national capital during the morning peak hours on Thursday, with the Delhi-Gurgaon route virtually choked with vehicles. “Police have placed barricades and are checking vehicles coming from Gurgaon to Delhi due to which the traffic is affected on the stretch,” the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

Traffic is heavy in the carriageway from Delhi Gate to GPO due to Swabhiman Rally, the police said. Traffic is also affected on the Subhash Marg, Peeli Kothi, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg, Red Fort and Old Delhi Railway Station.

Authorities tweeted regular updates on the traffic situation. “Traffic is heavy in the carriageway from Aya Nagar Border to Delhi and Kapashera Border to Delhi due to demonstration. Road No. 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj is closed for traffic movement. People coming from Noida are advised to take DND or Akshardham to reach Delhi,” the Delhi Police said in a tweet. Despite prohibitory orders issued by the Delhi Police, protestors have gathered at Red Fort and Mandi House.

ALSO READ | Delhi wakes up to season’s coldest morning as temperature settles at 5.2 degrees Celsius

Police have already detained scores of protesters at the Red Fort and taken away in buses. None of these protests has got permission from the Delhi Police to hold marches, police said. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has closed entry and exit gates of 16 stations.