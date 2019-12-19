Centre addresses NRC concerns through newspaper ads, dispels misinformation around Citizenship Amendment Act

Newspaper ads in leading Hindi newspapers called people not to believe rumours over CAA., NRC.

CAA Protests Latest News: The government has gone into a firefighting mode to quell rumours surrounding the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and address widespread concerns over the implementation of the proposed pan-India National Register of Citizens. Amid nationwide protests over the issue, government advertisements published across all leading Hindi newspapers today strongly advised people not to believe any ‘misinformation’ concerning CAA. The newspaper ads have come on a day when protests have been planned across the country against the newly passed law. The Left has called a bandh in Bihar which has affected normal life in the state.

“Don’t get confused by the misinformation being spread regarding Citizenship (Amendment) Act – CAA. Wrong information is being disseminated over the new law. There is no truth in them,” the advertisement in Hindi reads as it lists out the correct facts about CAA.

“The CAA will not have any negative impact on Indian citizenship of any region or any particular religion,” it adds.

The government also addressed concerns surrounding National Register of Citizens and said there has been no notification of a countrywide NRC.

Protests against the new citizenship law have been planned in 10 cities across the country today. However, police in Delhi, Lucknow and Bengaluru have imposed Section 144 banning large gatherings.

Delhi witnessed massive early morning traffic jams as the administration put restrictions on several arterial roads to stop protesters. A scuffle broke out between the cops and agitators as they tried to take out a rally near Red Fort. In Bihar, Left party supporters blocked tracks at various places affecting rail traffic in the state.

The Supreme Court had on Wednesday declined to stay implementation of CAA while asking the Centre to make people aware about the law. The top court’s bench headed by CJI SA Bobde also asked the government to respond to 59 petitions which have challenged the constitutional validity of the Citizenship Act. The matter will be heard next on January 22.