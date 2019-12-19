CAA Protests in Karnataka: Prohibitory orders clamped in Bengaluru, Mangaluru

The orders in Bengaluru would be in force for three days starting from 6 AM on Thursday morning to December 21 midnight.

Prohibitory orders have been clamped in Bengaluru and Mangaluru in the backdrop of the protests against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act. The orders in Bengaluru would be in force for three days starting from 6 AM on Thursday morning to December 21 midnight.

The ban in Mangaluru would be for two days from Thursday morning till Saturday midnight, the commissioners of police of the two cities said in their separate orders. No one will be allowed to carry out protests, demonstrations, burst crackers or display weapons, the orders said. Bengaluru police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao told reporters here that none should organise protests in the city from 6 AM tomorrow to midnight of December 21.

Anyone violating the orders will be dealt with an iron hand, he said. “There will however be no restrictions on schools, colleges, malls, markets, bus services, metro rail, autorickshaws and cab aggregators. Rao said the orders were imposed as many violent incidents had taken place during protests asgainst the Citizenship Amendment Act in various parts of the country, where public property was damaged.