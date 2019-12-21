CAA protests Live Updates: Death toll touches 11 in UP, RJD Bihar bandh today

  1. Home
Updated:Dec 21, 2019 11:12:00 am

CAA Protests, Bihar Bandh news: The death toll in Friday's violence over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Uttar Pradesh has reached 11.

bihar bandh, bihar bandh news, rjd bihar bandh, caa protestsRJD workers blocked roads at several locations across the state during Bihar Bandh. (Photo/ANI)

CAA protests, Bihar Bandh Live Updates: The protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act is continuing across the country. Clashes between the police and protesters have been reported from across the country with the situation being particularly bad in Uttar Pradesh where at least 11 people were killed on Friday. Situation in the state remains tense. School, colleges have been closed on Saturday and internet services remain suspended in many parts, including Ghaziabad. Meanwhile in Bihar, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has called for a shutdown in the state. Rail traffic has been affected in several parts of the state as RJD workers blocked tracks. Reports of RJD workers resorting to vandalism and forcing shop owners to down shutters have also been received. The national capital Delhi too witnessed violence in Friday evening when a car was set on fire in Daryaganj area. Several people were detained from the area which witnessed protests throughout the day. Later in the night, several people gathered outside the Delhi Police headquarters demanding the release of those detained.

 

 

    11:12 (IST)21 Dec 2019
    Govt should give up its 'stubborn' stand over CAA: Mayawati

    Now that voices opposed to CAA, NRC have started coming from within the NDA, the government should give up its "stubborn" stand and withdraw its decisions, news agency PTI quotes BSP chief Mayawati, as saying.

    11:06 (IST)21 Dec 2019
    Prashant Kishor slams Congress

    JDU vice president Prashant Kishor has accused the Congress leadership of being 'absent' from anti-CAA protests. "Congress is not on streets and its top leadership has been largely absent in the citizens’ fight against CAA-NRC. The least party could do it to make ALL Congress CMs join other CMs who have said that they will not allow NRC in their states. Or else these statements means nothing," Kishor said in his tweet. 

    11:02 (IST)21 Dec 2019
    Uttar Pradesh: Internet shut in several area

    Internet services remain suspended in several cities and towns of Uttar Pradesh, including capital Lucknow. Internet has been barred in Bijnor, Meerut, Firozabad, Kanpur, Sambhal, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Hathras, Bahraich, Bulandshahr, Ghaziabad in view of anti-CAA protests.

    10:45 (IST)21 Dec 2019
    Mamata speaking Pakistan's language: Dilip Ghosh

    West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh has accused state CM Mamata Banerjee of speaking Pakistan's language over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Mamata had demanded a referendum by the UN over the new Citizenship law.

    10:39 (IST)21 Dec 2019
    Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad detained

    The Delhi Police detained Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad from outside the Jama Masjid in the early hours on Saturday morning. He was seen at the Jama Masjid during protests on Friday afternoon but gave the police a slip. | READ MORE HERE

    10:35 (IST)21 Dec 2019
    Bihar Bandh: VIP party workers break barricades in Patna

    Vikassheel Insaan Party workers break barricades during demonstration in Patna against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The RJD has called for Bihar Bandh today. 

    10:28 (IST)21 Dec 2019
    RJD workers protest in Darbhanga during Bihar bandh

    Rashtriya Janata Dal workers hold protest in Darbhanga. RJD has called a bandh in Bihar today against the Citizenship Amendment Act.  

    bihar bandh, bihar bandh news, rjd bihar bandh, caa protests RJD workers blocked roads at several locations across the state during Bihar Bandh. (Photo/ANI)The protest against the Citizenship Act, which first started from Assam and other northeastern states last week has now spilled over to other parts of the country as well. Several states like Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Delhi have witnessed violence protests against the controversial law.
