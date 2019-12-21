CAA protests Live Updates: Death toll touches 11 in UP, RJD Bihar bandh today

RJD workers blocked roads at several locations across the state during Bihar Bandh. (Photo/ANI)

CAA protests, Bihar Bandh Live Updates: The protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act is continuing across the country. Clashes between the police and protesters have been reported from across the country with the situation being particularly bad in Uttar Pradesh where at least 11 people were killed on Friday. Situation in the state remains tense. School, colleges have been closed on Saturday and internet services remain suspended in many parts, including Ghaziabad. Meanwhile in Bihar, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has called for a shutdown in the state. Rail traffic has been affected in several parts of the state as RJD workers blocked tracks. Reports of RJD workers resorting to vandalism and forcing shop owners to down shutters have also been received. The national capital Delhi too witnessed violence in Friday evening when a car was set on fire in Daryaganj area. Several people were detained from the area which witnessed protests throughout the day. Later in the night, several people gathered outside the Delhi Police headquarters demanding the release of those detained.

Read More