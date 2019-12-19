CAA protests: Airtel confirms suspension of voice, data and SMS services in parts of Delhi

Internet services suspended Delhi in view of anti-CAA protests.

Telecom operator Airtel on Thursday suspended internet services in parts of Delhi in the wake of violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and proposed pan-India NRC exercise. Airtel said that the decision was taken on the request of the government.

“We are complying with instructions recieved from govt. authorities on suspending, Voice, SMS and Data in certain areas in Delhi. Once the suspension orders are lifted, our services will be fully up and running. We are sorry about the inconvenience,” Airtel tweeted from its official handle while responding to a customer.

Several people took to Twitter to report about call drops and no internet connectivity in the India Gate vicinity.

The Delhi Police on Thursday morning imposed Section 144 of CrPC in the Red Fort area to prevent a planned gathering of people. However, scores of Left protestors violated the prohibitory order and demonstrated against the new law.

Internet services were also suspended in the ITO area of Delhi to check the spread of rumours.

News agency ANI reported that there were few protests in Delhi in the past 24 hours which were organised by mobilising people through WhatsApp groups but no organisation has come up to take responsibility.