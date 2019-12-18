CAA protests: 113 people detained across UP, top cop blames anti-social elements for violence in AMU, Lucknow

Aligarh Muslim University students protesting against CAA. (Photo/PTI)

Citizenship Act Protest in UP: As many as 113 people have been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police for allegedly trying to vitiate the atmosphere with their posts on social media. At least 25 people were held in the last 24 hours in Mau where a mob torched a police station and resorted to largescale vandalism on Monday. The situation is now under control in the region, police said.

Director General of Police OP Singh told reporters that anti-social elements entered some of the educational institutions and were involved in the stone-pelting incidents.

“No one can explain why there were stones in educational institutions considered as ‘Vidya ka mandir’ (temple of learning). It means anti-social elements have made entry there and indulged in such activities,” news agency PTI quoted Singh, as saying.

While prohibitory orders are in place in all districts of Uttar Pradesh, mobile internet services remain suspended in Aligarh, Meerut, Saharanpur and Mau to stop rumor-mongering. DGP Singh said forwarded messages are being monitored by the social media cell.

Mau District Magistrate Gyan Prakash Tripathi too claimed involvement of ‘outsiders’ in the violence which rocked the town earlier this week.

“We are also checking all the roads coming into the district… As we have made arrests, it is confirmed that a few outsiders came and caused all that happened,” Tripathi told reporters.

On Sunday, clashes broke out between Aligarh Muslim University students and police. At least 26 people, out of which only eight were students, were arrested following the violence. Tension prevailed in areas adjoining the AMU campus on Tuesday. People raised slogans against the new Citizenship Act, however, no violence was reported.

Section 144 remains in force across all the districts of Uttar Pradesh and the police have warned of strict action against anyone trying to disturb peace in the region.