CAA protest in Delhi: All metro stations open barring Jamia Millia Islamia, Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh, says DMRC

New Delhi | Published: December 19, 2019 6:45:53 PM

"All entry & exit gates of Chandni Chowk, Barakhamba, Mandi House, Pragati Maidan, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Delhi Gate, ITO, Janpath, Khan Market, Vasant Vihar and Munirka are open," the DMRC tweeted.

delhi metro news, delhi metro closed station today, metro station closed today, metro station closed in delhi today, delhi protest, caa protest, citizenship actThe busy Rajiv Chowk metro station, Vishwavidyalaya, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan and Lok Kalyan Marg stations were also now open for public. (PTI)

All metro stations, excluding Jamia Millia Islamia and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh, were opened by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). “All entry & exit gates of Chandni Chowk, Barakhamba, Mandi House, Pragati Maidan, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Delhi Gate, ITO, Janpath, Khan Market, Vasant Vihar and Munirka are open,” the DMRC tweeted.

The busy Rajiv Chowk metro station, Vishwavidyalaya, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan and Lok Kalyan Marg stations were also now open for public. Earlier, in the day, these metro stations were closed due to the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests.

