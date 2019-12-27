Anti-CAA protests: Internet services suspended in 6 UP districts ahead of Friday prayers, security tightened

Security has been upped across Uttar Pradesh in view of CAA protests. (File Photo/PTI)

CAA Protests Latest News: Uttar Pradesh authorities have snapped internet in six districts and tightened security across the state sensing further protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act after the Friday prayers today. Internet services have been stopped in Meerut, Ghaziabad, Muzaffarnagar, Bulandshahr, Shamli till Friday evening, news agency PTI reported.

In state capital Lucknow too mobile internet and SMS services of all mobile service providers except BSNL have been suspended.

Security has been upped all over the state and administration in all the districts have been asked to remain alert. Drones have also been deployed to keep a watch on mischief mongers. Flag march were carried out at several locations by the administrative officials in an attempt to counter the misinformation over the CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

“We’ve deployed security personnel in different districts of the state and held talks with the people. Internet services have been suspended in eight districts for a day, and we’re also monitoring content on social media,” Additional Director General (Law and Order) PV Ramasastry told news agency ANI.

The police have registered 327 FIRs so far in connection with last week’s violence. The state Home Department said 5,558 people have been taken into preventive custody.

The state government has also started process to confiscate property of those involved in damaging public property during the protests. Over 350 people have been served notices in this regard so far.