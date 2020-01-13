CAA, NPR, NRC a package that is unconstitutional, says Congress-led opposition

The opposition also said that the NPR was the basis for the NRC.

Twenty opposition parties on Monday passed a resolution criticizing the central government for the Citizenship Act, NRC and NPR. They said that the CAA, NPR and NRC are part of a package that is unconstitutional and against religious minorities. “The CAA, NPR and NRC is a package that is unconstitutional, which specifically targets the poor, the downtrodden, the SC/STs and the linguistic and religious minorities,” they said in the resolution.

The opposition has been protesting against the CAA and NRC and has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to scrap it. Some opposition leaders such as Mamata Banerjee and Pinarayi Vijayan have already declared that they will now implement CAA and won’t allow NRC in their respective states.

However, they did not attend Monday’s opposition meeting on CAA and NRC. Among the leaders who were present today were Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, NCP president Sharad Pawar, CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury, RJD MP Manoj Jha, CPI’s D Raja, JMM chief Hemant Soren, Loktantrik Janta Dal’s Sharad Yadav, JDS leader D Kupendra Reddy, RLD chief Ajit Singh, Jitan Ram Manjhi and RLSP’s Upendra Kushwaha.

The opposition also said that the NPR was the basis for the NRC. “We demand the withdrawal of the CAA and the immediate stoppage of the nationwide NRC/NPR. All the chief ministers, who have announced that they will not implement NRC in their state, must consider suspending the NPR enumeration as this is a prelude to NRC,” they said.

While interacting with reporters after meeting, CPI leader D Raja said that the opposition leaders have decided to give a call to citizens to mobilize people on 23, 26 and 30 January against Citizenship Act and NRC in spirit to ‘Save Country, Save Democracy, Save Constitution’. Congress chief Sonia Gandhi said that the central government has let loose a reign of oppression, spreading hatred and trying to divide our people along sectarian lines. “There is unprecedented turmoil today. The Constitution is being undermined and the instruments of governance are being misused,” she added.