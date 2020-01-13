CAA implementation begins in UP! Yogi govt orders DMs to identify refugees

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act came into force on January 10.

A month after Parliament cleared the Citizenship Act, the Uttar Pradesh government has started the process to identify refugees for the implementation of the amended law. Informing about the move, UP minister Shrikant Sharma on Monday said the notification for the CAA — by the Centre — has been issued and all the district magistrates in the state have been asked to collect data. Speaking to news agency PTI, the minister further said that so far over 32,000 refugees have been identified in the first list. In the first round, 21 districts were covered and now exercise is going on in the entire state — UP has 75 districts.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act came into force on January 10. Under the amended law, the people from six minority communities — Hindu, Sikh, Parsis, Jain, Buddhist and Christian — who have come from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh will be granted Indian citizenship. The UP government’s move comes at a time when several states have declared that they will not implement the CAA. So far, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray have announced that they will not implement the law in their respective states.

JD-U chief Nitish Kumar has said that he will not allow NRC but has not commented on whether CAA will be implemented. JDU had voted in favour of CAB (now CAA) in Parliament. While Nitish is silent on the implementation of CAA in Bihar, JDU vice-president Prashant Kishor recently said that his party will not allow CAA and NRC in Bihar. As per the constitution, the states are bound to implement laws passed by Parliament.

Even today, twenty opposition parties met in Delhi to deliberate on CAA and NRC. After the meeting, the Congress-led opposition said that the CAA, NRC and NPR are part of a package that is unconstitutional and against poor and religious minorities of the country. They further demanded the withdrawal of the CAA and the immediate stoppage of the nationwide NRC and NPR.

They also urged all the chief ministers, who have announced that they will not implement NRC, must consider suspending the NPR enumeration as this is a prelude to NRC.