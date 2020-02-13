CAA fallout in Nagaland: 22 BJP leaders join opposition NPF over Citizenship Act

The CAA makes Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh eligible for citizenship in India.

Nagaland: Twenty-two senior BJP leaders have left the party to join opposition NPF over the introduction of the Citizenship Amendment Act. According to a report in regional news site — East Mozo, the saffron party leaders were welcomed by NPF president Dr Shürhozelie Liezietsu on Tuesday. Among the senior leaders who deserted the saffron party are convenor of the law and legal affairs for the Nagaland state Toshi Longkumer and former state president of the party minority cell Mukibur Rahman, the report said.

Spelling out the reasons behind the move, Mukibur Rahman said that that one of the main reasons was the introduction of the citizenship law. He said that that law will sooner or later affect the people in the Northeast region. He further said that the citizenship act has put the whole Northeast region at risk as now uncountable numbers of illegal immigrants will make their entry to the region soon and the ILP would not be able to stop them from entering Nagaland.

The CAA makes Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh eligible for citizenship in India. However, states in the Northeastern region fear that the people who have come from Bangladesh will settle there resulting in a change of their demography and cultural identity. The passage of CAA had triggered massive protests in Assam.

However, the central government assured that the state would not be impacted by CAA as it would implement Clause 6 of the Assam Accord, which commits to “protect, preserve and promote the cultural, social, linguistic identity and heritage of the Assamese people”. Recently, Prime Minister Modi had tweeted: “I want to assure my brothers and sisters of Assam that they have nothing to worry after the passing of #CAB. I want to assure them- no one can take away your rights, unique identity and beautiful culture. It will continue to flourish and grow.”