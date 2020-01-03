CAA could be misused for infiltration in India: Amarinder Singh writes to Ravi Shankar Prasad

The CAA makes Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists and Christians from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh eligible for the Indian citizenship. (PTI)

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday expressed apprehensions that the amendment citizenship law may be misused for infiltrating into the country. He said that the citizenship law is unconstitutional and poses threat to national security. “I am seriously concerned that the CAA can be easily misused for infiltrating into the country, particularly in border states like Punjab. It’s a potential threat to national security @rsprasad Ji. Does the BJP-led central govt even know what it’s doing?” he said in a tweet.

He has also written an open letter to Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad expressing his concerns on illegal infiltrators from across the border. “Since the CAA has no requirement of being of Indian origin of having to prove any such origins, this means that any person claiming to be of the six religions could simply apply in terms of the amended law, prove entry on/before the cut-off date and be eligible for citizenship. This could in fact be misused for infiltration into our country, particularly in the border states, converting the misguided legislation into a national security threat,” Singh said.

Suggesting that the CAA is unconstitutional, serious Congress leader said: “As the leader of the state, I took my oath under the Constitution. I’m neither naive nor misguided and it’s my duty to represent the voice of my people and Centre must pay heed to same. As the law minister, you’d know that CAA fails the test of the Constitution.”

The Congress has been protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act, calling it ‘discriminatory’. Former Congress President chief Rahul Gandhi called “the CAB (now CAA) and NRC weapons of mass polarisation unleashed by fascists on India.” He supported the protests that engulfed the nation following the passage of the act last month. The act makes Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists and Christians from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh eligible for the Indian citizenship.