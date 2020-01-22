‘Walk the talk!’ Amarinder Singh dares Akali Dal to quit NDA if it really stood against ‘divisive’ CAA

Sukhbir Singh Badal asked Amarinder Singh to clarify if he was opposed to giving relief to persecuted Sikhs under the CAA. (PTI File image)

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has dared the Shiromani Akali Dal to quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre if it really stood against the “divisive and destructive” nature of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The CM’s challenge to its adversary in the state came a day after the Akali Dal announced that it will not contest the Delhi Assembly elections after its fallout with the BJP. The SAD claimed that differences emerged with the BJP over its stand on the CAA.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, CM Amarinder Singh said that the SAD’s claim of deciding not to contest the Delhi polls on account of differences over the CAA was “preposterous and unacceptable” and that the decision was motivated by “political compulsions”. The CM said either the SAD had realised that it had “no ground support” and could not win even a single seat,.or the BJP’s offer in terms of the number of seats was not acceptable to them.

“Why don’t you walk the talk and show the people of India that you really stand against the divisive and destructive CAA?” the Punjab CM’s statement read, demanding that Harsimrat Kaur, the lone SAD minister in the Modi government at the Centre, should step down immediately over their stated stand on the CAA.

Singh also cast aspersions at the Akali Dal for taking a stand against the CAA after having voted in its support and helped its passage in both houses of Parliament. “If you found the CAA to be anti-Muslim, why did you support the legislation in the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha,” the CM questioned the SAD.

The Akali Dal hit back at the Chief Minister, with Sukhbir Singh Badal asking Singh to clarify if he was opposed to giving relief to persecuted Sikhs under the CAA. By opposing CAA, the chief minister was opposing the relief given to Sikhs under the amended law, Badal alleged.

Asking Singh not to “dance to the tunes of the Gandhi family”, Badal said the CM should be more sensitive towards persecuted Sikhs and other minorities. He further stated that the Akali Dal does not need lessons on how to react to a situation from “a failed CM” and said it would continue to press for the inclusion of Muslims under the CAA.