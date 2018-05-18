C Raja Mohan, top Indian academic, joins Singapore think tank Institute of South Asian Studies

Renowned Indian academic and foreign policy analyst C Raja Mohan has been appointed as director of the Institute of South Asian Studies, a think tank of the National University of Singapore, a statement said today. (Twitter/C Raja Mohan)

Renowned Indian academic and foreign policy analyst C Raja Mohan has been appointed as director of the Institute of South Asian Studies, a think tank of the National University of Singapore, a statement said today. Mohan, rated among the leading strategic thinkers and commentators, will assume the charge from May 21, Institute of South Asian Studies (ISAS) said. Mohan will concurrently be a visiting research professor at the ISAS, the statement said, adding that he has been a visiting research professor at the ISAS since 2012.

“It is important for us to further extend our imprint across South Asia through engagement and research relevant to our stakeholders and policymakers, in particular, and the global academic and research fraternity, in general. “I strongly believe that Professor Mohan is well qualified to do that for ISAS. He comes with a wealth of experience on South Asia and its relations with the global powers,” ISAS chairman ambassador Gopinath Pillai said. Mohan has held academic appointments at leading institutions globally and is author of several publications. From 2009 to 2010, he was the Henry Alfred Kissinger Chair in Foreign and International Relations at the Library of Congress.

Prior to that, he was a professor of South Asian Studies at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi. He was also a member of India’s National Security Advisory Board and served as the diplomatic editor and Washington correspondent for the national daily ‘The Hindu’. Mohan was the founding director of Carnegie India, a Delhi-based research centre. HE holds a PhD in International Relations (Strategic Studies and Arms Control) from the JNU.