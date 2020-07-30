  • MORE MARKET STATS

Bypolls to two Rajya Sabha seats on August 24

By: |
Published: July 30, 2020 6:09 PM

The bypolls were necessitated following the death of Beni Prasad Verma from UP and M P Veerendra Kumar from Kerala earlier this year.

The notification for the bypolls will be issued on August 6 and the election will be held on August 24.

Bypolls to two Rajya Sabha seats — one each in Uttar Pradesh and Kerala — will be held on August 24, the Election Commission announced on Thursday.



While the term of Verma was till July, 2022, Kumar’s term was to end in April, 2022.

The notification for the bypolls will be issued on August 6 and the election will be held on August 24.

As per established practice, the counting of votes will be held on the same evening.

