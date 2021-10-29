Bypolls to three Lok Sabha, 30 assembly constituencies tomorrow: Voting time, key candidates, result date, all you need to know

While Lok Sabha by-elections will be held in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mandi in Himachal Pradesh and Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh, the assembly bypolls will be held in 30 seats.

Bypolls to three Lok Sabha seats and 30 assembly constituencies spread across 14 states will be held tomorrow. The Election Commission has announced a detailed schedule on September 18. Polling will be held from 7 am to 6 pm. The counting of votes will take place on November 2. While Lok Sabha by-elections will be held in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mandi in Himachal Pradesh and Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh, the assembly bypolls will be held in 30 seats. Of these 30 seats, five are in Assam, four in West Bengal, three each are in Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, two each in Bihar, Karnataka and Rajasthan and one each in Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Nagaland and Telangana.

Rajasthan Assembly Bypolls: The stage is all set for bypolls to two assembly seats of Vallabhnagar and Dhariawad. Polling will be held at 638 polling booths in both the assembly constituencies. The bypolls have been necessitated due to the death of BJP MLA from Dhariawad, Gautam Lal Meena, and Congress MLA from Vallabhnagar, Gajendra Singh Shaktawat. While the Congress gave a ticket to Gajendra Shaktawat’s wife Preeti Shaktawat in Vallabhnagar in Udaipur, the BJP disappointed the son of Gautam Lal Meena and fielded Khet Singh Meena in Dhariawad in Pratapgarh against the Congress candidate Nagraj Meena. A total of seven candidates are contesting elections in Dhariawad (ST) constituency. In Vallabhnagar, the BJP has fielded Himmat Singh Jhala against Preeti Shaktawat while former BJP MLA and chief of Janta Sena Randhir Singh Bhinder is also contesting as an Independent MLA. As many as nine candidates are in the fray in Vallabhnagar. A total of 5,11,455 voters will be able to exercise their franchise with 2,53,831 in Vallabhnagar and 2,57, 624 in Dhariawad. Of the total 638 polling booths, 119 are sensitive.

Haryana Assembly Bypolls: The bypoll to the Ellenabad Assembly constituency is all set to witness a triangular contest, with opposition INLD’s Abhay Singh Chautala eyeing another win. Gobind Kanda, brother of Haryana Lokhit Party chief and legislator Gopal Kanda, had joined the BJP recently and had been fielded by the BJP-JJP combine. Pawan Beniwal, who had unsuccessfully contested the previous assembly poll against Abhay Chautala, recently switched over from the BJP to the Congress. He is in the fray as a candidate of the main opposition party. Over 1.85 lakh voters which include over 98,000 men and 86,000 women are eligible to cast their votes. Although a total of 19 candidates, mostly independents are in the fray, Abhay Chautala, Beniwal and Gobind Kanda are being considered as key candidates.

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Bypolls: The bypolls in Himachal Pradesh are being seen as the semifinals for the upcoming state assembly elections next year. Bypolls for Mandi Lok Sabha and Arki, Fatehpur, and Jubbal-Kotkhai Vidhan Sabha seats will be held tomorrow. The Mandi Lok Sabha seat comprises 17 Assembly segments. A total of 2484 polling stations and 312 auxiliary polling stations have been set up for the Mandi Lok Sabha seat (12,99,756 voters), and Fatepur (87,222 voters), Arki (92,609), and Jubbal-Kotkhai (70,965) Vidhan Sabha seats. A tight contest is expected between the ruling BJP and Congress party on all seats except Jubbal-Kotkhai, where rebel BJP candidate Chetan Singh Bragta – contending on an independent ticket — is being predicted as a stronger candidate. Mandi being his home district, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur is likely to throw all his weight behind BJP candidate Kargil war hero Brigadier Khushal Singh Thakur, who is trying his luck for the first time. At the other end is the six-time chief minister Virbhadra Singh’s wife Pratibha Singh, who is in the fray from the district on a Congress ticket. Besides them, six other candidates including Ambika Shyam of the Rashtriya Lokniti Party, Munshi Ram Thakur of the Himachal Jankranti Party, and independent candidates Anil Kumar and Subhash Mohan Snehi are in the fray there. Twelve candidates are trying their luck for the three assembly seats of Arki, Fatehpur and Jubbal-Kotkhai. Defected from BJP, Bragta is seen to be giving a tough fight to BJP’s Neelam Seraik in Jubbal-Kotkhai, where four candidates including Congress’ Rohit Thakur and Independent Suman Kadam are in the fray. A direct contest is likely between BJP’s Rattan Singh Pal and Congress’ Sanjay in Arki where Independent candidate Jeet Ram is also trying his luck. In Fatehpur, the main contest is expected between Baldev Thakur of the BJP and Bhawani Singh Pathania of the Congress. At this seat, Pankaj Kumar Darshi of the Himachal Jankranti Party and Independent candidates Ashok Kumar Somal and Rajan Sushant are also contending.

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Bypoll: The Badvel Assembly constituency will go for a by-poll tomorrow. The polling will be held from 7 AM to 7 PM. The seat fell vacant following the death of ruling YSR Congress Party legislator Gunthoti Venkata Subbaiah in March. The party has fielded Subbaiah’s widow Sudha as its candidate while the opposition Telugu Desam Party announced that it would not nominate anyone to the by-poll respecting the widow of the demised legislator terming it “traditional values”. BJP’s candidate Suresh Panathala supported by actor Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party is in the fray while Congress nominated P Kamalamma as its candidate. The constituency has over 2.16 lakh eligible voters.

Bihar Assembly Bypolls: Voting for Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan assembly constituencies will take place tomorrow. The by-polls have been necessitated by the deaths of the sitting MLAs, both of whom belonged to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U). A triangular fight between the NDA, RJD and Congress is on the cards.

Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: For one Lok Sabha seat – Khandwa and three Assembly seats – Raigaon, Prithvipur and Jobat, there are 55 candidates in the fray. Over 26 lakh voters will decide the fate of the candidates. The bypolls were necessitated due to the deaths of the MLAs and MP. For Jobat and Prithvipur, the BJP has fielded two defectors. BJP has fielded Sulochna Rawat from Jobat against Mahesh Patel of Congress. From Prithvipur, BJP’s Sishupal Yadav is contesting against Brajendra Singh Rathore’s son Nitendra Singh Rathore of Congress. In the Raigon assembly seat, Pratima Bagri is a BJP candidate against Congress’ Kalpana Verma.

West Bengal Bypolls: Four assembly constituencies in West Bengal will be going to by-polls tomorrow. All eyes will be on Dinhata as TMC heavyweight Udayan Guha is looking to reclaim the seat, which the BJP had snatched from him by a whisker in the April elections. He is up against BJP’s Ashok Mandal, who had defeated him in 2006 as a TMC candidate. Bypoll to Dinhata was necessitated following the resignation of Nisith Pramanik, now Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, as he chose to retain his Lok Sabha membership. The other three seats, where by-elections will be held tomorrow are Santipur in Nadia district, Khardah in North 24 Parganas and Gosaba in South 24 Parganas. In Santipur, the saffron party has fielded Brajakishore Goswami against TMC nominee Niranjan Biswas. State minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, who resigned from Bhabanipur to facilitate Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s election to the Assembly, is fighting from Khardah, where TMC’s Kajal Sinha died due to COVID-19. Chattopadhyay has locked horns with BJP candidate Joy Saha in Khardah. From the Gosaba seat, TMC has fielded Subrata Mondal to take on BJP’s Palash Raha.

Assam Assembly Bypolls: Five assembly constituencies will go to bypolls in Assam tomorrow. As many as 7.96 lakh electors are eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the fate of 31 contestants in Gossaigaon, Bhabanipur, Tamulpur, Mariani, and Thowra constituencies. A total of 7,96,456 electors, including 3,93,078 women and four third-gender persons, are eligible to exercise their franchise. There are also 3,165 service voters, 8,864 electors above 80 years of age and 4, 998 fall under the People with Disability (PwD) category. Tamulpur has the highest number of voters at 2,17,432 while Thowra has the lowest number of voters at 1,15,971 voters. A total of 5,410 polling personnel will be engaged.