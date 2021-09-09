Bypolls to six Rajya Sabha seats, 1 legislative council seat on October 4 – Check full EC schedule here

The ECI said in its notification that the broad guidelines issued by it earlier with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic will have to be followed during the entire election process.
The Election Commission of India today announced dates for bypolls to six Rajya Sabha and one legislative council seats. It also announced to held election to one RS seat in Puducherry. The bypolls will be held in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar. Of these, only Bihar will have a legislative council bypoll on account of the death of sitting MLC Tanveer Akhtar who passed away on May 9 this year. While bypolls will be held for one Rajya Sabha seat each in West Bengal, Assam, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Puducherry, two seats will go to polls in Tamil Nadu.
In Bengal, the vacancy was created after MP Manas Ranjan Bhunia resigned on May 6 while Biswajit Daimary resigned on May 10 creating a vacancy from Assam. Two Tamil Nadu MPs Thiru KP Munusamy and Thiru R Vaithilingam had tendered resignation on May 7 while Maharashtra had a vacancy following the death of MP Rajeev Shakarrao Satav on May 16. In Madhya Pradesh, the vacancy was created after union minister Thaawarchand Gehlot resigned following his appointment as Karnataka governor. In the Union Territory of Puducherry, Rajya Sabha MP N Gokulakrishnan is retiring on October 6.
- Bhabanipur assembly byelection: Suvendu Adhikari won’t contest against Mamata Banerjee, BJP mulls moving HC
- EVMs used in 2020 assembly polls still stuck, need them for holding elections in 5 states next year, EC tells Supreme Court
- Andhra Pradesh, Telangana biennial legislative council elections deferred due to COVID-19: Election Commission
Rajya Sabha Bypoll Schedule for West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Puducherry and Madhya Pradesh
Date of Notification: September 15
Last date of nomination: September 22
Scrutiny date: September 23
Nomination withdrawal date: September 27
Date of poll: October 4
Poll time: 9 am to 4 pm
Counting/Result date: October 4 at 5 pm
Rajya Sabha Bypoll Schedule for Bihar MLC post
Date of Notification: September 15
Last date of nomination: September 22
Scrutiny date: September 23
Nomination withdrawal date: September 27
Date of poll: October 4
Poll time: 9 am to 4 pm
Counting/Result date: October 4 at 5 pm
The ECI said in its notification that the broad guidelines issued by it earlier with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic will have to be followed during the entire election process.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.