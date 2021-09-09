Bypolls to six Rajya Sabha seats, 1 legislative council seat on October 4 – Check full EC schedule here

The Election Commission of India today announced dates for bypolls to six Rajya Sabha and one legislative council seats. It also announced to held election to one RS seat in Puducherry. The bypolls will be held in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar. Of these, only Bihar will have a legislative council bypoll on account of the death of sitting MLC Tanveer Akhtar who passed away on May 9 this year. While bypolls will be held for one Rajya Sabha seat each in West Bengal, Assam, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Puducherry, two seats will go to polls in Tamil Nadu.

In Bengal, the vacancy was created after MP Manas Ranjan Bhunia resigned on May 6 while Biswajit Daimary resigned on May 10 creating a vacancy from Assam. Two Tamil Nadu MPs Thiru KP Munusamy and Thiru R Vaithilingam had tendered resignation on May 7 while Maharashtra had a vacancy following the death of MP Rajeev Shakarrao Satav on May 16. In Madhya Pradesh, the vacancy was created after union minister Thaawarchand Gehlot resigned following his appointment as Karnataka governor. In the Union Territory of Puducherry, Rajya Sabha MP N Gokulakrishnan is retiring on October 6.

Rajya Sabha Bypoll Schedule for West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Puducherry and Madhya Pradesh

Date of Notification: September 15

Last date of nomination: September 22

Scrutiny date: September 23

Nomination withdrawal date: September 27

Date of poll: October 4

Poll time: 9 am to 4 pm

Counting/Result date: October 4 at 5 pm

Rajya Sabha Bypoll Schedule for Bihar MLC post

Date of Notification: September 15

Last date of nomination: September 22

Scrutiny date: September 23

Nomination withdrawal date: September 27

Date of poll: October 4

Poll time: 9 am to 4 pm

Counting/Result date: October 4 at 5 pm

The ECI said in its notification that the broad guidelines issued by it earlier with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic will have to be followed during the entire election process.