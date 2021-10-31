Bypolls to Rajya Sabha seats in Kerala, West Bengal on November 29

The Commission also announced biennial elections to six legislative council seats in Telangana and three in Andhra Pradesh which fell vacant earlier this year.

Bypolls to one Rajya Sabha seat each from Kerala and West Bengal will be held on November 29, the Election Commission said on Sunday. The bypolls were necessitated following the resignation of Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani and Arpita Ghosh of the Trinamool Congress from the upper house earlier this year. The notification would be issued on November 9 and the poll will be held on November 29, the EC said in a statement.

The counting of votes, as per established practice, will be held one hour after the voting concludes at 4 pm on November 29. Mani had resigned in January this year. His term as a Rajya Sabha member was to otherwise end in July, 2024. Ghosh had resigned in September this year and her term was to end in April, 2026. During the second wave of COVID-19, the Commission had decided against holding the Kerala RS bypoll till the situation improves.

The Commission also announced biennial elections to six legislative council seats in Telangana and three in Andhra Pradesh which fell vacant earlier this year. While six Telangana legislative council seats fell vacant in June, the three legislative council seats in Andhra Pradesh fell vacant in May following retirement of sitting members.

In May, the Commission had decided that due to outbreak of the second wave of COVID-19 in the country, it would not be appropriate to hold biennial election to the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana legislative councils till the pandemic situation significantly improves.

Now, after reassessment, the EC decided to hold the biennial elections on November 29.The counting will take place one hour after the completion of polling. The EC also announced holding of bypoll to a legislative council seat in Maharashtra which fell vacant due to the death of the sitting member Sharad Namdeo Ranpise in September this year. The legislative council bypoll will also be held on November 29, the EC said.