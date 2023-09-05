Bypolls 2023 Live Updates: Voting for seven seats in six states underway, litmus test for INDIA bloc

Bypolls 2023 News Live Updates: Voting for the byelections to the seven Assembly constituencies of six states, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Kerala, Tripura, West Bengal and Jharkhand, began at 7 am on Tuesday.

This is the first contest between the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition’s newly formed Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) ahead of the Assembly polls this year and the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

While bypolls on two seats are being conducted as the sitting MLAs had resigned, the other five seats have gone to polls due to the demise of the lawmakers. These seven seats are – Kerala’s Puthuppally, Tripura’s Dhanpur and Boxanagar, Uttar Pradesh’s Ghosi, West Bengal’s Dhupgiri, Uttarakhand’s Bageshwar and Jharkhand’s Dumri.

Live Updates

10:04 (IST) 5 Sep 2023 Bypolls Live: UDF’s Congress candidate Chandy Oommen casts vote https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1698914282157785573 09:57 (IST) 5 Sep 2023 Bypolls 2023 LIVE: 12.5% voting recorded after first hour of polling in Puthuppally 12.5 per cent voting recorded after first hour of polling in Puthuppally bypoll, Kerala. 09:20 (IST) 5 Sep 2023 Voting for byelection to Dhupguri Assembly constituency in West Bengal underway https://twitter.com/PTI_News/status/1698893729992503594 09:11 (IST) 5 Sep 2023 Byelections 2023: Voting in Tripura’s Dhanpur Assembly elections underway https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1698897340965511172 09:07 (IST) 5 Sep 2023 Bypolls 2023 Live: JMM bypoll candidate Bebi Devi casts her vote Jharkhand Minister and Dumri JMM bypoll candidate Bebi Devi said, “I have full support from the people here. I have cast my vote. Anything can only be said after September 8, when the results are announced.” https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1698875865499865398 09:06 (IST) 5 Sep 2023 Opposition alliance candidates don’t stand a chance against NDA in UP: Anupriya Patel Union minister and Apna Dal (Sonelal) president Anupriya Patel said that the opposition INDIA bloc has no existence in Uttar Pradesh and its candidates do not stand a chance in an electoral contest in the state against the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA). She also claimed that the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will soon disintegrate like a “house of cards”.