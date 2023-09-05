Bypolls 2023 Live Updates: Voting for seven seats in six states underway, litmus test for INDIA bloc

Bypolls 2023 News Live Updates: Voting for the byelections to the seven Assembly constituencies of six states, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Kerala, Tripura, West Bengal and Jharkhand, began at 7 am on Tuesday.
This is the first contest between the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition’s newly formed Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) ahead of the Assembly polls this year and the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.
While bypolls on two seats are being conducted as the sitting MLAs had resigned, the other five seats have gone to polls due to the demise of the lawmakers. These seven seats are – Kerala’s Puthuppally, Tripura’s Dhanpur and Boxanagar, Uttar Pradesh’s Ghosi, West Bengal’s Dhupgiri, Uttarakhand’s Bageshwar and Jharkhand’s Dumri.
12.5 per cent voting recorded after first hour of polling in Puthuppally bypoll, Kerala.
Jharkhand Minister and Dumri JMM bypoll candidate Bebi Devi said, “I have full support from the people here. I have cast my vote. Anything can only be said after September 8, when the results are announced.”
Union minister and Apna Dal (Sonelal) president Anupriya Patel said that the opposition INDIA bloc has no existence in Uttar Pradesh and its candidates do not stand a chance in an electoral contest in the state against the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
She also claimed that the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will soon disintegrate like a “house of cards”.
INDIA constituents are putting up a united front behind the dominant Samajwadi Party in Ghosi, Uttar Pradesh, behind the leading JMM in Jharkhand’s Dumri, behind the stronger CPI(M) in Dhanpur and Boxanagar in Tripura, and behind the preeminent Congress in Uttarakhand’s Bageshwar. However, in West Bengal’s Dhupguri and Kerala’s Puthappally seats, INDIA partners are rallied against each other. The counting of votes will take place on September 8.