Bypolls 2018: As Opposition, BJP allege ‘large-scale’ EVM failures, EC says facts exaggerated. Top Developments

Shamli: BJP MLA Suresh Rana, 4th from right, waits in a queue to cast his votes for Kairana parliamentary constituency bypolls, in Shamli on Monday, May 28, 2018. (PTI Photo)

Several opposition parties on Monday petitioned the Election Commission alleging that a large number of EVMs developed technical snags during the bypolls that were held across four Lok Sabha constituencies and 10 Assembly seats in 10 different states. However, the poll panel rejected the allegations saying that polling across all the constituencies were held in a transparent manner. The EC said that reports suggesting the large-scale failure of machines were exaggerated from the reality. According to the EC data, only 0.76% ballot units, 0.81% of the control units of the EVMs and 11.6% of VVPAT units were replaced in all 14 constituencies.

Quoting an EC official, a report in The Indian Express said that polling staff are well trained in handling the EVMs. “But since the VVPAT units are new, they will take some time to get used to them.” He said that preliminary reports suggest that that machines that developed snags could be possible because the officials may not have taken precautionary measures.

Speaking to ANI this morning, CEC OP Rawat categorically rejected the opposition’s allegations of malfunctioning in EVMs. “There were absolutely no problems in EVMs yesterday, yes problems were noticed in the VVPATs which was used for the first time in these constituencies and by the polling parties.”

Here are the Top Developments around the by-elections that were held across 10 states on Monday:

1. Opposition, BJP move Election Commission

According to the claims by opposition parties, 160 EVMs were broken in the communally sensitive Kairana Lok Sabha constituencies and 113 developed snags in Muslim dominated Noorpur Assembly seat of Bijnor district. Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav, RLD president Ajit Singh and Congress leader RPN Singh met the poll body officials to register their complaint. They demanded repolling in areas where faulty EVMs had not been replaced quickly. In their petition, they claimed that the faulty units were not replaced quickly and it appeared that the administration was deliberately indulging in wrongdoing. A delegation of the BJP also met the EC officials to register their complaint. They alleged that a large number of EVMs were out of order, forcing voters to wait in queues for hours.

2. Violene in Kairana

In Bhura village of the Kairana Lok Sabha parliamentary seat, incidents of firing were reported between the supporters of the united opposition’s nominee Tabassum Hassan and BJP’s Mriganka Singh who is the daughter of deceased party MP Hukum Singh. However, the forces deployed in the vicinity acted swiftly took the control of the situation. The polling percentage in Kairana till 6pm was recorded at 54.17 per cent.

3. Akhilesh Yadav’s swipe at EC

Amid reports of malfunctioning EVMs, Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav appealed to the people to come out in large numbers to exercise their franchise. He also took a swipe at the EC over its argument that intense heat could be a factor behind malfunctioning of the EVMs.

आज कहा जा रहा है कि गर्मी के कारण EVM मशीन काम नहीं कर रही है, कल कहेंगे बारिश और ठंड की वजह से ऐसा हो रहा है. कुछ लोग जनता को लाइन में खड़ा रखकर अपनी सत्ता की हनक दिखाना चाहते हैं. हम पेपर बैलेट वोटिंग की माँग को एक बार फिर दोहराते हैं. #BackToBallotSaveDemocracy #NoToEVM — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) May 28, 2018

4. Faulty machines replaced quickly: EC

Reacting to the reports of anomalies, the EC said that EVMs and VVPATs that were kept in reserves were deployed to the areas from where reports of malfunction were reported. According to the EC, machines were replaced within 30 minutes of the complaints.

5. Extreme heat, dust behind snags, says EC official

An Election Commission official said that extreme heat and dust in some areas could be a factor behind the snags. Palghar Collector Prashant Narnaware said that sensors of these EVMs are extremely sensitive to heat, light and dust pollution. “We were alerted on this by the EC beforehand. We faced problems even during the first level checks carried out on these machines a few days ago,” Narnaware said. According to him, of the total 2,097 EVMs deployed, 156 machines in different areas of the Palghar constituency malfunctioned, but the officials were prepared to tackle it. The Palghar Lok Sabha constituency saw a total voter turnout of 46.5%.

6. No repolling ordered

In the Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha bypoll, there were over 100 complaints of EVMs malfunctioning. Following opposition’s allegations of malfunctioning, reports emerged that the EC has ordered repolling in some of the polling booths but the later it was clarified that no repolling has been ordered.

7. Opposition cries foul in Maharashtra

According to the Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena, incidents of tampering with machines were reported in several areas. They flayed the EC and demanded repolling. Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena said that the glitches in EVMs were a manifestation of CM Devendra Fadnavis controversial remark ‘saam, daam, dand, bhed’. NCP’s Praful Patel said that around 60 machines have been reported defective. “The EC must take serious note of this. What is the security of the votes that are already cast in the malfunctioning EVMs?” The Congress said that the BJP was attempting to make Lok Sabha bypolls ‘my-polls’ bu resorting to wrong means. The constituency saw a total turnout of 42%.

8. Congress’ Azad demands paper balloting

In Lucknow, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad demanded that the EC should switch back to the ballot paper. “All parties should jointly boycott the use of EVMs.” Azad said that the BJP was banking on ‘theft’ of votes and claimed the new machines used to replace the faulty ones already had polled votes. The leader said that he was saddened that even the EC has not taken any action. He said that similar tactics were used by the BJP during Karnataka polls. Shiv Sena too joined the chorus and said elections should be conducted using ballot papers. Sena leader Anil Desai said that problems in EMVs clearly indicate failure of the Election Commission in organising elections in free and fair manner. He said that if this is the situation in bypolls, “think about upcoming general election”. He said that like the Sena, other opposition parties have been demanding to replace the EVMs and switch to the ballot papers.

9. What EC data shows

According to the Election Commission, a total of 1,073 VVPATs in all the three Lok Sabha constituencies were reported to have glitches. The poll body data showed that in Palghar, 276 (13.16%) VVPATs were replaced. Likewise in Bhandara-Gondia, 413 VVPATs (19.22%), 43 EVMs and 32 control units were malfunctioning. In Kairana, 355 VVPATs (20.82%) were changed. In the neighbouring Noorpur Assembly seat, 29 VVPATs (8.25%) were replaced due to malfunctioning.

10. Result a test for opposition unity

The results of the bypolls will be announced on May 31. The bypolls are crucial for both the BJP and opposition as it will set the tone for the upcoming Assembly polls in 3 BJP-ruled states and also the next year’s general election. If the opposition manages to win the bypolls, the talks of an united alliance against the BJP will surely be picked up but if the saffron party wins the crucial bypolls, it will send a massage that people still have faith in the leadership of Narendra Modi. In Kairana, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath himself was leading the BJP’s campaign, highlighting how crucial the election was for the saffron party especially after humiliating defeats in the bypolls in stronghold Gorakhpur and Phulpur. In Maharashtra, the tension between the ruling partners Shiv Sena and BJP escalated further when former fielded deceased sitting BJP MP Chintaman Wanaga’s son. The BJP had fielded former Congress minister Rajendra Gavit who joined the party earlier this month.