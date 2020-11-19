  • MORE MARKET STATS

Bypoll to Rajya Sabha seat vacated due to Ram Vilas Paswan’s death on December 14: EC

November 19, 2020 7:05 PM

The notification for the bypoll will be issued on November 26 and the polling will be held on December 14.

Counting of votes will take place in the evening of December 14 itself as per laid-down norms.

Bypoll to the Rajya Sabha seat vacated following the death of veteran LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan will be held on December 14, the Election Commission said on Thursday. Paswan’s term as a member of the Upper House from Bihar was to otherwise end in April, 2024. He died on October 8.

Paswan had won the Rajya Sabha bypoll held last year. The seat was offered to the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader by his NDA ally BJP. The seat was vacated after Union minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad won in the 2019 Lok Sabha election and moved to the Lower House. Paswan was the sole LJP member in Rajya Sabha.

