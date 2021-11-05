Bypoll results effect: BJP pulls out all stops ahead of assembly elections next year

CM Adityanath said that the decision will benefit around fifteen crore people every month and that every ration cardholder will also get pulses, oil, sugar, and salt in addition to the 35 kg quota of rice/wheat. (Express photo)

The results to the recently concluded bypolls, where the BJP suffered a crushing defeat in Himachal Pradesh and failed to live up to expectations in Rajasthan, West Bengal and Maharashtra, have forced the saffron party to take urgent measures in states like Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Goa where assembly elections are due next year.

After the Centre announced a cut in excise duty on petrol and diesel, several BJP-ruled states, including Uttar Pradesh, reciprocated by slashing taxes on fuel levies by state governments. Besides this, the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh also extended the free ration scheme in the state, which was to end this month, till Holi.

At the central level, the BJP is expecting to gain a high moral ground ahead of the winter session of Parliament and in the run-up to the upcoming state elections. The move to cut excise duty by the central government, and VAT by BJP-ruled states, has put the onus to act on Opposition-ruled states to provide relief to citizens. In UP, the government’s move to extend the free ration scheme is being seen as a carefully calculated move in view of the upcoming elections in the state. The decision was announced during Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s address in Ayodhya on Wednesday.

CM Adityanath said that the decision will benefit around fifteen crore people every month and that every ration cardholder will also get pulses, oil, sugar, and salt in addition to the 35 kg quota of rice/wheat.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was in Lucknow last week, has linked BJP’s return to power in Uttar Pradesh to the party’s re-election at the Centre in 2024. He had said that if the people want to see Modi as a prime minister in 2024, then they will have to make Yogi Adityanath CM again in 2022.

The opposition parties including the Congress, Samajwadi Party and TMC have been attacking the BJP over rising inflation and farmers’ protest. However, the BJP rejected the criticism that the increasing fuel prices led to its subdued performance in the byelections saying that the BJP performed well in Assam, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana.