Bypoll results: Chidambaram says honours even today, wonders which way wind will blow in 2022

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday said the bypoll results in assembly constituencies show “the honours are even” today between the BJP and the parties opposed to it, as he wondered which way will the wind blow in the 2022 elections in various states.

Reacting to the bypoll results, he said here is a “thought provoking analysis of the results of by-elections in 30 assembly constituencies — BJP won seven seats and its declared allies won eight seats. Congress won eight seats. Non-BJP parties won seven seats of which only one seat was won by a crypto ally of the BJP, namely YSR Congress”.

The other six seats were won by parties opposed to the BJP, the Congress leader said. “The honours are even today. Which way will the wind blow in 2022?” Chidambaram said. The Congress on Tuesday had cited bypoll results to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to shed arrogance, repeal the three farm laws and stop petrol and diesel “loot”.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had said the party’s victory is that of its workers and asked them to keep fighting hate without fear. The terms of the legislative assemblies of Goa, Manipur, Punjab and Uttarakhand are coming to an end in March 2022, while the term of the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly is scheduled to end in May next year. Polls are also due in Himachal Pradesh in December next year.