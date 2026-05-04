By Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Counting of votes for seven Assembly by-elections held on April 9 will begin today (May 4), with results expected later in the day. The bypoll outcomes across Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Nagaland and Tripura will be declared simultaneously with results from Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal state elections.

By Election Results 2026: What led to the bypolls?

The bypolls were necessitated largely due to the deaths of sitting legislators.

In Gujarat’s Umreth seat , polling followed the passing of BJP MLA Govindbhai Parmar, with his son entering the fray while the Aam Aadmi Party opted out

, polling followed the passing of BJP MLA Govindbhai Parmar, with his son entering the fray while the Aam Aadmi Party opted out Karnataka saw contests in Bagalkot and Davanagere South after the deaths of senior Congress leaders HY Meti and Shamanur Shivashankarappa

after the deaths of senior Congress leaders HY Meti and Shamanur Shivashankarappa In Maharashtra, two high-profile constituencies — Baramati and Rahuri — went to polls following the deaths of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash and BJP MLA Shivaji Kardile

— went to polls following the deaths of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash and BJP MLA Shivaji Kardile In the Northeast, Koridang in Nagaland and Dharmanagar in Tripura voted after the deaths of BJP MLAs Imkong L Imchen and Biswa Bandhu Sen

Seven Seats, Seven Eulogies — Financial Express

FINANCIAL EXPRESS ELECTION DESK Seven Seats,

Seven Eulogies Every one of these bypolls was triggered by death. In five of seven, the deceased’s family member contests. Tomorrow’s results test whether sympathy, dynasty, and grief translate into votes. 2 MAHAR 2 KARNA 1 GUJAR 1 NAGAL 1 TRIPU Polling: Apr 9 (Karnataka, Nagaland, Tripura) & Apr 23 (Gujarat, Maharashtra) · Counting: May 4, 2026 · Pattern: 5 of 7 seats have family members of the deceased contesting · Ruling party held: 5 BJP + 2 Congress before vacancies The Dynasty Pattern Baramati Wife: Sunetra Pawar (NCP) Rahuri Son: Akshay Kardile (BJP) Umreth Son: Harshad Parmar (BJP) Bagalkot Son: Umesh Meti (INC) Davanagere S Grandson: Samarth M. (INC) Koridang Son: Daochier Imchen (BJP) Only Dharmanagar breaks the pattern — BJP fielded a non-family candidate. Six of seven seats are contesting on inherited grief. The question is whether India’s bypoll convention of sympathy-for-family still holds in 2026.

With counting taking place alongside major state results, these bypolls are expected to offer key political signals and test party strongholds across regions.

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