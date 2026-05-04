By Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Counting of votes for seven Assembly by-elections held on April 9 will begin today (May 4), with results expected later in the day. The bypoll outcomes across Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Nagaland and Tripura will be declared simultaneously with results from Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal state elections.
By Election Results 2026: What led to the bypolls?
The bypolls were necessitated largely due to the deaths of sitting legislators.
In Gujarat’s Umreth seat, polling followed the passing of BJP MLA Govindbhai Parmar, with his son entering the fray while the Aam Aadmi Party opted out
Karnataka saw contests in Bagalkot and Davanagere South after the deaths of senior Congress leaders HY Meti and Shamanur Shivashankarappa
In Maharashtra, two high-profile constituencies — Baramati and Rahuri — went to polls following the deaths of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash and BJP MLA Shivaji Kardile
In the Northeast, Koridang in Nagaland and Dharmanagar in Tripura voted after the deaths of BJP MLAs Imkong L Imchen and Biswa Bandhu Sen
Seven Seats, Seven Eulogies — Financial Express
FINANCIAL EXPRESS
ELECTION DESK
Seven Seats, Seven Eulogies
Every one of these bypolls was triggered by death. In five of seven, the deceased’s family member contests. Tomorrow’s results test whether sympathy, dynasty, and grief translate into votes.
2
MAHAR
2
KARNA
1
GUJAR
1
NAGAL
1
TRIPU
Polling: Apr 9 (Karnataka, Nagaland, Tripura) & Apr 23 (Gujarat, Maharashtra) ·
Counting: May 4, 2026 ·
Pattern: 5 of 7 seats have family members of the deceased contesting ·
Ruling party held: 5 BJP + 2 Congress before vacancies
The Dynasty Pattern
Baramati
Wife: Sunetra Pawar (NCP)
Rahuri
Son: Akshay Kardile (BJP)
Umreth
Son: Harshad Parmar (BJP)
Bagalkot
Son: Umesh Meti (INC)
Davanagere S
Grandson: Samarth M. (INC)
Koridang
Son: Daochier Imchen (BJP)
Only Dharmanagar breaks the pattern — BJP fielded a non-family candidate. Six of seven seats are contesting on inherited grief. The question is whether India’s bypoll convention of sympathy-for-family still holds in 2026.
Sources: ECI schedule notifications · The Federal · FPJ · Business Standard · Asianet · ProKerala · NortheastLiveTv · IANS.
Goa’s Ponda bypoll was cancelled by Bombay HC order. Results for all 7 seats: May 4, 2026.
Reporting: Financial Express Digital — Election Desk
With counting taking place alongside major state results, these bypolls are expected to offer key political signals and test party strongholds across regions.
Live Updates
Stay tuned with Financialexpress.com as we bring you the latest updates on vote counting day
05:46 (IST) 4 May 2026
By Election Results 2026 Live: Why were bypolls necessitated in Maharashtra’s Rahuri?
Rahuri (Maharashtra) bypoll results: The by-election followed the passing of BJP MLA Shivaji Kardile.
05:33 (IST) 4 May 2026
By Election Results 2026 Live: Why were bypolls necessitated in Maharashtra’s Baramati?
Baramati (Maharashtra) bypoll results: The bypoll was necessitated by the death of then Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash in January. The constituency is seen as an NCP bastion.
05:30 (IST) 4 May 2026
By Election Results 2026 Live: Why were bypolls necessitated in Karnataka’s Davanagere South?
Davanagere South (Karnataka) bypoll results: The by-election was held following the demise of sitting Congress MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa.
05:27 (IST) 4 May 2026
By Election Results 2026 Live: Why were bypolls necessitated in Karnataka’s Bagalkot?
Bagalkot (Karnataka) bypoll results: The seat fell vacant after the death of senior Congress leader and former minister H.Y. Meti.
05:24 (IST) 4 May 2026
By Election Results 2026 Live: Why were bypolls necessitated in Gujarat’s Umreth?
Umreth (Gujarat) bypoll results: The bypoll in Anand district was triggered by the death of BJP MLA Govindbhai Parmar. His son entered the contest, while AAP opted out.
05:22 (IST) 4 May 2026
By Election Results 2026 Live: Which seven constituencies saw bypolls?
Umreth (Gujarat)
Bagalkot and Davanagere South (Karnataka)
Baramati and Rahuri (Maharashtra)
Koridang (Nagaland)
Dharmanagar (Tripura)
05:21 (IST) 4 May 2026
By Election Results 2026 Live: Fate of 7 seats in 5 states to come out today
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of bypoll election results. While attention remains fixed on the vote counting for the high-stakes Assembly elections across five states, another crucial exercise will take place today. The counting of bypolls in Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tripura and Nagaland. The counting process for the seven seats in the five states is scheduled to begin at 8 am today.