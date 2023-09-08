Bypoll Results 2023 Live Updates: Counting of votes for seven seats in six states underway

Bypoll Results 2023 Live: Counting of votes for seven bye-elections across six states — Jharkhand, Kerala, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal — began at 8 am on Friday, in what are being seen as the first electoral contest between the BJP-led NDA alliance and the Opposition bloc INDIA ahead of several Assembly polls in major states scheduled for later this year.

The bypolls at Dumri in Jharkhand, Puthuppally in Kerala, Boxanagar and Dhanpur in Tripura, Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Ghosi in Uttar Pradesh, and Dhupguri in West Bengal were held on September 5. In five seats, bye-elections were necessitated by the deaths of the sitting MLAs, while the two other MLAs resigned from their post.

These bye-elections have witnessed a united front from the INDIA alliance in some constituencies, notably Ghosi in Uttar Pradesh and Dumri in Jharkhand. Of these seven seats, three were previously held by the BJP, and one each by the Samajwadi Party (SP), CPI(M), JMM, and Congress.

Live Updates

09:15 (IST) 8 Sep 2023 Dhugpuri bypoll results Live: Counting begins in West Bengal’s Dhupguri Counting of votes began at 8 am on Friday for the bye-election to the Dhupguri assembly seat in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district. The counting was being held at the Jalpaiguri II campus of the North Bengal University. There is a three-tier security around the venue of the counting, an election official said. 09:13 (IST) 8 Sep 2023 Counting of votes begins for Tripura bypolls, CPI(M) boycotts after alleging rigging The counting of votes for the bye-elections to the two assembly seats — Dhanpur and Boxanagar — in Tripura's Sepahijala district began at 8 am, news agency PTI reported. On September 5, an average voter turnout of 86.50 per cent was recorded in the two seats. The counting is currently being held at the Sonamura Girls' School amid tight security. However, alleging large-scale rigging during the polling and inaction by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the opposition CPI(M) is boycotting the counting of votes. The two seats are witnessing a one-on-one fight between the ruling BJP and the CPI(M) with the other two opposition parties, Tipra Motha and Congress, not fielding any candidates. Sepahijala's District Magistrate Vishal Kumar told PTI that all steps have been taken to complete the counting smoothly and transparently. “Tight security arrangements have been made to ensure peace during the counting and after the counting,” he told the news agency. (PTI) 09:12 (IST) 8 Sep 2023 Bypoll results live: Counting begins on seven assembly seats https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1699985728544137322