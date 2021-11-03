  • MORE MARKET STATS

Bypoll results 2021: Congress says people have realised BJP’s administrative failure

November 03, 2021 4:41 PM

The BJP will be taught a befitting lesson if it continues to play with the sentiments of the people to hide real issues affecting the common man, the former minister said.

Congress PTIThe ruling party is trying to divide society on religious grounds to hide the failures of the government, he claimed. (File)

The Congress party won the bye-election in Hanagal constituency despite the money power used by the BJP as the people have realised the administrative failure of the government, former state minister B Ramanath Rai said on Wednesday.

Addressing reporters here, he alleged that the ruling party misused administrative machinery. However, the Congress could win the hearts and minds of the people there, he said.

He said it is meaningless to link price rise to the Covid pandemic.

The BJP will be taught a befitting lesson if it continues to play with the sentiments of the people to hide real issues affecting the common man, the former minister said.

The ruling party is trying to divide society on religious grounds to hide the failures of the government, he claimed.

They bring out emotional issues and indulge in moral policing in several parts of the state to cover up their ineptitude, Rai alleged.

