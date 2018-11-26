Bypoll for Tiruvarur Assembly seat before Feb 7, Chief Electoral Officer informs HC bench

Published: November 26, 2018 6:06 PM

Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo Monday informed the Madras High Court it has been decided to conduct the bypoll for the Tiruvarur Assembly constituency before February 7 next year. In an affidavit filed before the Madurai bench of the high court, he submitted that a case regarding the by-election to the Thiruparankundram constituency was pending before the principal seat and hence it could not be held now. Justices Sasidharan and Audikesavalu closed the public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by K K Ramesh seeking to direct the Election Commission to hold the by-elections to the two constituencies soon.

The two constituencies fell vacant after their MLAs — late DMK chief M Karunanidhi (Tiruvarur) and A K Bose (Thiruparankunaram) — passed away and by-elections have to be held within six months after their falling vacant. A case is pending regarding the Thiruparankunram by-elections after Bose was declared elected following a petition by rival DMK candidate Saravanan, who had challenged the validity of Bose’s nomination.

The petitioner alleged that the state government was not showing interest in holding the by-elections as the Lok Sabha elections were due next year and that the results would have an impact on the Parliamentary polls. Hence, he sought a direction from the court to conduct the by-polls. The judges had earlier asked the state government to file its reply by November 26. Eighteen other seats in the state assembly are vacant after the Madras High Court in October upheld the disqualification of 18 ruling party MLAs, owing allegiance to AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran.

