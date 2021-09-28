  • MORE MARKET STATS

Byelections to three Lok Sabha, 30 assembly seats on October 30, results on November 2

By: |
September 28, 2021 10:38 AM

Bypolls to three Lok Sabha seats and 30 assembly constituencies spread across various states will be held on October 30, the Election Commission announced on Tuesday.

election commissionThe counting of votes will take place on November 2.

Bypolls to three Lok Sabha seats and 30 assembly constituencies spread across various states will be held on October 30, the Election Commission announced on Tuesday. The counting of votes will take place on November 2.

“The Commission has reviewed the situation related to pandemic, flood, festivals, cold conditions in certain regions, feedback from concerned States/UT and taken into consideration all facts and circumstances and it has decided to hold by-elections to fill vacancies in three Parliamentary Constituencies of UT of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh and 30 vacancies in Assembly constituencies of various states,” the EC said in a statement.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Byelections to three Lok Sabha 30 assembly seats on October 30 results on November 2
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Kanhaiya Kumar, Jignesh Mevani set to join Congress today, posters put up outside party office
2Rajasthan govt’s new law sparks concerns over child marriage, NGOs write to CM Ashok Gehlot
3BSP a ‘sarva samaaj’ party, not just for Dalits and minorities: Sudhindra Bhadoria