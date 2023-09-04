Byelections 2023: Bypolls in 7 seats across six states tomorrow in first INDIA vs NDA battle

Bypolls 2023 latest news: Ahead of the state Assembly elections and the Lok Sabha polls, six states across the country will hold bypolls to seven seats tomorrow. This is seen by many as the first big battle between the ruling NDA and the Opposition’s INDIA bloc. While bypolls on two seats are being conducted as the sitting MLAs had resigned, other five seats are going to polls due to the demise of the lawmakers. The seven seats that will hold the bypolls tomorrow are – Kerala’s Puthuppally, Tripura’s Dhanpur and Boxanagar, Uttar Pradesh’s Ghosi, West Bengal’s Dhupgiri and Uttarakhand’s Bageshwar. Here’s all you need to know about these seven constituencies:

Dhupgiri: This Assembly constituency in West Bengal will hold the bypoll tomorrow after the seat fell vacant due to the demise of BJP’s Bishnu Pada Ray. BJP’s candidate for this bypoll is Tapasi Roy. She is the widow of the CRPF personnel, who was killed in a Kashmir terrorist attack in 2021. For ruling Trinamool Congress, it would be Nirmal Chandra Roy and for CPM, it’s Nirmal Chandra Roy, who is a folk singer by profession.

Boxanagar & Dhanpur: While Boxanagar is holding bypolls after the seat fell vacant due to the death of its MLA Samsul Haque. On the other hand, in Dhanpur, current MLA- Pratima Bhoumik of BJP, quit in order to retain her parliamentary seat. Both Dhanpur and Boxanagar will witness a clear battle between the BJP and the CPM. Voting will be carried out across 59 booths in Dhanpur. In Boxanagar, there are 51 polling booths.

Ghosi: Current MLA Dara Singh Chauhan resigned from the Samajwadi Party to join the BJP again. The resignation necessitated the bypoll in this UP constituency. While BJP has fielded Chauhan for the bypolls, the SP has gone with Sudhakar Singh. An Indian Express report says that in case Chauhan wins this bypoll, he may get a place in Yogi’s Cabinet. It should be noted that the Congress has never won the Ghosi seat since 1989 while other three parties – SP, BJP and BSP have taken turns to win this seat.

Dhumri: This Jharkhand seat will hold bypoll after the death of its MLA Jagarnath Mahto. He was a lawmaker from Dhumri since 2005 when Jharkhand held its first Assembly Election. Mahto was from Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and had won the 2019 state polls. This time, JMM has announced Mahto’s wife Bebi Devi as the candidate. JMM is a member of the INDIA bloc.

Puthuppally: The seat fell vacant after the death of Oomen Chandy. The two-time Chief Minister of Kerala was the MLA from Puthuppally since 1970. The constituency is known as a Congress fort. This time, the party has fielded the late leader’s son Chandy Oommen for the bypoll. Kerala’s CPM-led LDF alliance has announced Jaick C Thomas. While BJP is also in the fray, many believe it would be a tough race between the Congress and the CPM.

Bageshwar: This Uttarakhand constituency is holding polls after the seat fell vacant due to the death of its current lawmaker Chandan Ram Dass. The BJP has decided to field Dass’ wife Parwati. This is seen as a direct contest against Basant Kumar of Congress. An SC seat, the Bageshwar constituency has remained with the BJP since 2007.