The counting of votes for the by-elections to one Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal’s Asansol and four Assembly seats in Ballygunge in Bengal, Khairagarh in Chhattisgarh, Bochahan in Bihar and Kolhapur North in Maharashtra will be taken up on Saturday. The counting will begin at 8 am and the initial trends are expected to trickle down in the first hour itself. For the BJP, it would be a challenge to retain the Asansol seat and spring a surprise in Ballygunge constituency, a TMC stronghold. For the ruling TMC, it is a litmus test to win the Asansol constituency for the first time and retain the Ballygunge seat.
The bypoll to the Bochahan assembly seat in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur was necessitated by the death of MLA Musafir Paswan, who had won on the ticket of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) of Bollywood set designer-turned-politician Mukesh Sahani. For the bypoll in Khairagarh assembly constituency seat in Chhattisgarh, the ruling Congress and opposition BJP are locked in a straight fight. A total of 10 candidates are in the fray.
On the polling day on Wednesday, BJP’s Lok Sabha bypoll candidate Agnimitra Paul alleged that TMC workers thrashed her security personnel and pelted stones at her convoy during the day. The TMC, on the other hand, alleged that Paul and her security personnel tried to create disturbance in the area.
The Kolhapur North assembly segment fell vacant after the death of Congress’s Chandrakant Kadam in December 2021. Jadhav had defeated Shiv Sena’s Rajan Kshirsagar in the 2019 polls.
Congress has fielded Kadam’s wife Jayashree and BJP has fielded Satyajit Shivaji Kadam- nephew of party spokesperson Dhananjay Mahadik as its candidate. The results will be declared on April 16.