The counting of votes for the by-elections to one Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal’s Asansol and four Assembly seats in Ballygunge in Bengal, Khairagarh in Chhattisgarh, Bochahan in Bihar and Kolhapur North in Maharashtra will be taken up on Saturday. The counting will begin at 8 am and the initial trends are expected to trickle down in the first hour itself. For the BJP, it would be a challenge to retain the Asansol seat and spring a surprise in Ballygunge constituency, a TMC stronghold. For the ruling TMC, it is a litmus test to win the Asansol constituency for the first time and retain the Ballygunge seat.

The bypoll to the Bochahan assembly seat in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur was necessitated by the death of MLA Musafir Paswan, who had won on the ticket of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) of Bollywood set designer-turned-politician Mukesh Sahani. For the bypoll in Khairagarh assembly constituency seat in Chhattisgarh, the ruling Congress and opposition BJP are locked in a straight fight. A total of 10 candidates are in the fray.