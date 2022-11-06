Byelection results 2022: BJP bags four of seven seats in key assembly bypolls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday emerged as the winner in four of the seven Assembly seats that went to polls earlier this week. The BJP won one seat each in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Bihar, while the Rashtriya Janata Dal retained the Mokama assembly seat in the bypolls to seven assembly constituencies in six states.

Rutuja Latke, the candidate of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), won the bypoll to Andheri (East) Assembly seat in Mumbai, while the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) won over the BJP in the Munugode assembly seat in Telangana.

Here’s all you need to know about the Assembly by-election results 2022:

Adampur by-poll (Haryana) byelection result 2022

BJP candidate and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhajan Lal’s grandson Bhavya Bishnoi won the Adampur assembly seat. He defeated rival and Congress nominee Jai Prakash, a three-time MP from Hisar and two-time MLA, by a margin of 15,740 votes.

Bishnoi polled 67,492 votes while the Congress candidate secured 51,752 votes.

The election was necessitated following the resignation of Bhavya’s father and sitting Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi who quit the Congress to join the BJP earlier this year.

A turnout of 76.45 per cent was recorded in the elections held on November 3. A total of 22 candidates were in fray for the Adampur seat.

The Adampur seat has been held by Bhajan Lal’s family since 1968, with the late leader representing it on nine occasions, his wife Jasma Devi once and Kuldeep on four occasions.

Gola Gokarannath (Uttar Pradesh) byelection result 2022

BJP’s Aman Giri won the Gola Gokarannath Assembly bypoll on Sunday, defeating his rival Vinay Tiwari from the Samajwadi Party by a record margin of 34,298 votes.

While Giri received 1,24,810 votes, Tiwari got 90,512 votes.

The by-poll was necessitated following the death of his father Arvind Giri on September 6.

The November 3 Gokarannath assembly bypolls recorded a polling percentage of 57.35 per cent. Seven contestants were in the fray.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Congress kept away from the poll this time.

Uttar Pradesh | BJP members celebrate with firecrackers & sweets in front of the party office in Lucknow as party's candidate Aman Giri leads the Gola Gokarnnath by-election by a margin of 34,298 votes. pic.twitter.com/EIKbiJlZti — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 6, 2022

Andheri (East) (Maharashtra) byelection result 2022

Rutuja Latke, the candidate of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) won the by-poll by a clear majority bagging more than 66,000 votes. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress, both constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), had supported her candidature. The BJP had withdrawn its nominee for the by-polls.

Latke got 66,530 votes out of the total 86,570 votes.

Interestingly, 12,806 votes were cast in favour of the None of the Above (NOTA) option, which was more than the number of votes polled by each of the six other independent candidates in fray.

The November 3 by-election was necessitated due to the death of sitting Shiv Sena MLA and Rutuja Latke’s husband Ramesh Latke in May. The voter turnout was low at 31.74 per cent.

Maharashtra | This victory is of my husband & the development works he did in Andheri. I'll go to the election centre now & later to Matoshree to seek blessings: Rutuja Latke, candidate of Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena, after leading with 66,530 votes in the #AndheriEastBypoll pic.twitter.com/cHwmdDw7K7 — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2022

Gopalganj (Bihar) byelection result 2022

The BJP on Sunday retained the Gopalganj assembly seat in Bihar defeating the RJD. The by-election was necessitated after the death of MLA Subhash Singh.

BJP candidate Kusum Devi, widow of sitting MLA, polled 70,032 votes, while RJD’s Mohan Gupta got 68,243.

Nine candidates were in fray for the by-polls.

Mokama (Bihar) byelection result 2022

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) retained the Mokama assembly seat of Bihar. Neelam Devi, wife of sitting MLA Anant Kumar Singh, who was the party’s candidate, defeated her nearest BJP rival Sonam Devi by a comfortable margin of more than 16,000 votes.

She polled 79,744 votes, while Sonam Devi got 63,003 votes. Six candidates were in fray for the by-election of Mokama.

The by-poll was necessitated following the disqualification of its MLA Anant Kumar Singh in July after conviction by a Patna court in a case related to recovery of arms and explosives from his residence.

Dhamnagar (Odisha) byelection result 2022

BJP candidate Suryabanshi Suraj won the Dhamnagar by-poll against his BJD rival Abanti Das. While Suraj secured 80,351 votes, Das bagged 70,470, and Congress nominee Baba Harekrushna Sethi got 3,561 votes.

The Dhamnagar seat fell vacant following the death of BJP MLA Bishnu Charan Sethi in September.

At least 68.98 per cent turned out to vote on November 3.

Odisha | BJP workers celebrate the victory of BJP candidate Suryabanshi Suraj in Dhamnagar by-election https://t.co/hCGm6FUVTI pic.twitter.com/C6u68zCKEe — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2022

Munugode (Telangana) byelection result 2022

The ruling TRS in Telangana won the Munugode seat. Its candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy secured a win against his rival and BJP candidate Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy.

Over 93 per cent polling was reported in the bypoll held on November 3, which was necessitated by the resignation of sitting Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy from the party in August and joined the BJP.