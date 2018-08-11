By hugging PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi started a ‘chipko movement’ in Parliament: Rajnath Singh

“President of party who could not maintain the dignity of the Parliament, dreams to become the prime minister of the country..,” Singh said in Meerut.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that Congress president Rahul Gandhi tried to express his love towards PM Narendra Modi through his hug in Parliament. However, he termed Gandhi’s hug to Modi as an initiation to ‘chipko movement’. “President of party who could not maintain the dignity of the Parliament, dreams to become the prime minister of the country… people love PM Modi, so he (Rahul Gandhi) also tried to express his love in the Parliament and started a chipko movement there,” Singh said in Meerut.

Singh was referring to Gandhi’s surprise act of hug to Modi in Parliament last month. The Congress chief had walked across to the Prime Minister and hugged him, a gesture which took the Lok Sabha members by surprise. Modi, who initially looked nonplussed, quickly called Gandhi back and patted him on the back. “This is what it means to be a Hindu,” Gandhi had said.

