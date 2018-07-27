By-elections to Ranikor, South Tura of Meghalaya to be held on August 23

Representative Image

The by-election to Ranikor assembly constituency in Meghalaya will be held on August 23, the day when by-election to South Tura will also be conducted. State Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma will contest from South Tura in West Garo Hills district. “The Election Commission has announced that the by-election for the Ranikor seat will also be held on August 23,” Chief Electoral Officer F R Kharkongor told PTI.

The EC on July 23 announced the date for South Tura. He said the notification for the Ranikor by-poll will be issued on July 30 while the last date of filing of nomination papers will be August 6. The nomination papers would be scrutinised the next day. The last date of withdrawal of nominations will be on August 9. The results will be declared on August 27, he said. These dates are the same for South Tura by-poll also. The Ranikor seat fell vacant after five-time Congress MLA Martin M Danggo resigned from the assembly on June 21.

National People’s Party MLA Agatha K Sangma, who represented South Tura seat, resigned on July 2 to pave way for her brother and the chief minister to contest from the constituency. As he did not contest the February 27 assembly polls, his election to the Meghalaya Assembly is mandatory before September 6. Political parties such as the United Democratic Party, an ally of the ruling NPP, and the opposition Congress have petitioned to the EC for holding bye-elections to the two seats on the same date.