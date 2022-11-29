Byelections 2022: All you need to know about the December 5 bypolls

By-elections to one Lok Sabha seat and six Assembly seats will be held on December 5, the same day when 93 Assembly constituencies will go to polls in the second phase of Gujarat elections. The results will be declared on December 8, along with the results of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections.

By-elections will be held in the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat, along with the Assembly seats of Rampur and Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh, Padampur in Odisha, Sardarshahr in Rajasthan, Kurhani in Bihar and Bhanupratappur in Chhattisgarh.

Here’s all you need to know about the December 5 bypolls:

Mainpuri Lok Sabha byelection 2022:

The by-election was necessitated following the death of Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The seat, considered a Samajwadi Party bastion, will witness a direct electoral contest between SP candidate Dimple Yadav, the daughter-in-law of the late SP patriarch, and Raghuraj Singh Shakya of the BJP.

A total of six candidates are in the fray including Dimple Yadav, Shakya, and Pramod Kumar Yadav (Bharatiya Krishak Dal), Bhupendra Kumar Dhangar (Rashtriya Shoshit Samaj Party) and Suresh Chandra and Sushma, both independents.

Padampur (Odisha) Assembly byelection 2022:

After the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) faced its first by-poll defeat since 2009 earlier this month, losing the Dhamnagar by-poll on November 6, the December 5 Padampur assembly seat in Odisha has become a prestige issue for the Naveen Patnaik-led party.

The by-election was necessitated following the death of sitting MLA Bijaya Ranjan Singh Bariha on October 3. Bariha was elected from the seat on a BJP ticket in 2019.

The Assembly seat is all set to see an electoral contest between the ruling BJD, BJP and the Congress. A total of 10 candidates are in fray for the by-polls. While Barsha Singh Bariha, who is the elder daughter of the late MLA, is the BJD candidate, BJP has fielded Pradip Purohit while Satyabusan Sahu is the Congress candidate from the seat.

Sardarshahr (Rajasthan) Assembly byelection 2022:

The bypoll in Sardarshahar was necessitated following the death of Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma. The primary contest is expected between Congress’ Anil Sharma, son of the late MLA, and the BJP’s Ashok Pincha.

A total of 2.89 lakh voters will cast their votes from the seat, said state chief electoral officer Praveen Gupta. A total of 10 candidates are in the fray from the Assembly seat, including four independent candidates. Voting will begin from 8 AM – 5 PM in the Assembly seat.

Kurhani (Bihar) Assembly byelection 2022:

The by-poll was necessitated following the disqualification of RJD MLA Anil Sahni after he was convicted and sentenced to three years in jail in a fraud case.

While the BJP has fielded Kedar Prasad Gupta, the Janata Dal (United) has nominated Manoj Singh Kushwaha, who is a two-time former MLA from the constituency.

A total of 13 candidates are in fray for the by-election for the Assembly seat in Muzaffarpur district.

Bhanupratappur (Chhattisgarh) Assembly byelection 2022:

The Bhanupratappur seat, which falls in Kanker district in Maoist-hit Bastar division, was necessitated because of the death of Congress MLA Manoj Mandavi. The 58-year-old Congress leader was the Deputy Speaker of the Chhattisgarh Assembly and a prominent tribal face of Congress in the region, and died of cardiac arrest on October 16.

A total of seven candidates are in the fray for the by-elections. Congress candidate Savitri Devi, who is the widow of the former sitting MLA, is pitted against BJP candidates Brahmanand Netam.

Khatauli (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly byelection 2022:

The Khatauli assembly seat fell vacant after BJP MLA Vikram Singh Saini was disqualified following his recent conviction in a case related to the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots. The BJP has fielded his wife Rajkumari Saini in his place in the seat located in western Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district.

The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and Samajwadi Party alliance has fielded a Gujjar strongman and former MLA, Madan Bhaiyya from the seat.

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly byelection 2022:

The Rampur Assembly seat fell vacant following the disqualification of senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan who was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment in a hate speech case.

While SP had nominated Azam’s confidante Asim Raja, the BJP has fielded Akash Saxena from the seat seen as Khan’s bastion.

Khan has contested 12 assembly elections from 1977 to 2022 from the seat of which he has won ten times and lost twice.