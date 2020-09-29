  • MORE MARKET STATS

By Elections 2020: Full list of constituencies going to polls on November 3

By: |
September 29, 2020 4:43 PM

By-elections 2020: The EC will issue gazette notification on October 9 for 54 assembly constituencies. For 1 Lok Sabha and two assembly seats in Manipur, the notification will be issued on October 13.

The results of these by-polls will be announced on November 10.

The Election Commission on Tuesday announced that it will hold by-polls to 56 assembly and 1 Parliamentary seat on November 3 and 7. The commission put out a detailed schedule for the assembly elections to be held across the 11 states — Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, Telangana Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh. “The Commission has decided to hold bye-elections to fill vacancies in one Parliamentary Constituency of Bihar and fifty six Assembly Constituencies in Legislative Assemblies of various states,” the EC said.

Full List of Assembly, Lok Sabha Constituencies

Lok Sabha Constituency

Bihar – Valmiki Nagar

Assembly Constituencies

Chhattisgarh (1)

24-Marwahi (ST)

Gujarat (8)

Abdasa
Limbdi
Morbi
Dhari
Gadhada (SC)
Karjan
Dangs (ST)
Kaprada(ST)

Haryana (1)

Baroda

Jharkhand (2)

Dumka (ST)
Bermo

Karnataka (2)

Sira
Rajarajeshwarinagar

Madhya Pradesh (28)

Joura
Sumawali
Morena
Dimani
Ambah (SC)
Mehgaon
Gohad (SC)
Gwalior
Gwalior East
Dabra (SC)
Bhander (SC)
Karera (SC)
Pohari
Bamori
Ashok Nagar (SC)
Mungaoli
Surkhi
Malhara
Anuppur (ST)
Sanchi (SC)
Biaora
Agar (SC)
Hatpipliya
Mandhata
Nepanagar (ST)
Badnawar
Sanwer (SC)
Suwasra

Manipur (2)

Lilong
Wangjing Tentha

Nagaland (2)

Southern Angami-I (ST)
Pungro-Kiphire (ST)

Odisha (2)

Balasore
Tirtol (SC)

Telangana (1)

Dubbak

Uttar Pradesh (7)

Naugawan Sadat
Bulandshahr
Tundla (SC)
Bangermau
Ghatampur (SC)
Deoria
Malhani

The EC will issue gazette notification on October 9 for 54 assembly constituencies. For 1 Lok Sabha and two assembly seats in Manipur, the notification will be issued on October 13. Last date of nominations will be October 16, and 20 for Lok Sabha and two assembly seats in Manipur. Last date for withdrawal of candidatures will be October 19 and 23.

