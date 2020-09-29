By Elections 2020: Full list of constituencies going to polls on November 3

The results of these by-polls will be announced on November 10.

The Election Commission on Tuesday announced that it will hold by-polls to 56 assembly and 1 Parliamentary seat on November 3 and 7. The commission put out a detailed schedule for the assembly elections to be held across the 11 states — Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, Telangana Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh. “The Commission has decided to hold bye-elections to fill vacancies in one Parliamentary Constituency of Bihar and fifty six Assembly Constituencies in Legislative Assemblies of various states,” the EC said.

The results of these by-polls will be announced on November 10.

Full List of Assembly, Lok Sabha Constituencies

Lok Sabha Constituency

Bihar – Valmiki Nagar

Assembly Constituencies

Chhattisgarh (1)

24-Marwahi (ST)

Gujarat (8)

Abdasa

Limbdi

Morbi

Dhari

Gadhada (SC)

Karjan

Dangs (ST)

Kaprada(ST)

Haryana (1)

Baroda

Jharkhand (2)

Dumka (ST)

Bermo

Karnataka (2)

Sira

Rajarajeshwarinagar

Madhya Pradesh (28)

Joura

Sumawali

Morena

Dimani

Ambah (SC)

Mehgaon

Gohad (SC)

Gwalior

Gwalior East

Dabra (SC)

Bhander (SC)

Karera (SC)

Pohari

Bamori

Ashok Nagar (SC)

Mungaoli

Surkhi

Malhara

Anuppur (ST)

Sanchi (SC)

Biaora

Agar (SC)

Hatpipliya

Mandhata

Nepanagar (ST)

Badnawar

Sanwer (SC)

Suwasra

Manipur (2)

Lilong

Wangjing Tentha

Nagaland (2)

Southern Angami-I (ST)

Pungro-Kiphire (ST)

Odisha (2)

Balasore

Tirtol (SC)

Telangana (1)

Dubbak

Uttar Pradesh (7)

Naugawan Sadat

Bulandshahr

Tundla (SC)

Bangermau

Ghatampur (SC)

Deoria

Malhani

The EC will issue gazette notification on October 9 for 54 assembly constituencies. For 1 Lok Sabha and two assembly seats in Manipur, the notification will be issued on October 13. Last date of nominations will be October 16, and 20 for Lok Sabha and two assembly seats in Manipur. Last date for withdrawal of candidatures will be October 19 and 23.