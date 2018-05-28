By-elections 2018 LIVE: Voting begins in Kairana, Palghar, other constituencies

By-elections 2018 LIVE: The bypoll to four Lok Sabha constituencies and 10 assembly seats will begin shortly. The Lok Sabha constituencies are Kairana in Uttar Pradesh, Palghar and Bhandara-Gondiya in Maharashtra and the sole parliamentary constituency in Nagaland. The Assembly bypolls will take place in Noorpur (Uttar Pradesh), Shahkot (Punjab), Jokihat (Bihar), Gomia and Silli (Jharkhand), Chengannur (Kerala), Palus Kadegaon (Maharashtra), Ampati (Meghalaya), Tharali (Uttarakhand) and Maheshtala (West Bengal). Counting for all the seats will be held on May 31, 2018. The bypolls are believed to be the litmus test for BJP ahead of next general election.

Apart from these, the election to one seat of Karnataka- Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency will also be held today. The counting of votes will take place on May 31, 2018. Elaborate security arrangement is in place. Security in and around the polling booths has been tightened. Polling in Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency was postponed following the inquiry into the seizure of more than 9,000 voter identity cards and other articles from an apartment in Bengaluru.

7:25 AM: Left Democratic Front (LDF) Saji Cherian candidate for Chengannur assembly by-poll has arrived at SNDP Lower Primary School polling station in Kozhuvalloor village to cast his vote.

7:20 AM: News are coming from across the country. It has been learnt that People were seen standing in a queue outside a polling station in Shahkot where voting for Assembly by-poll has begun. In Kerala, people have started forming queue outside SNDP Lower Primary School at Kozhuvalloor village as voting for Chengannur assembly by-poll has begun. In Karnataka, polling is underway for Bengaluru’s Rajarajeshwarinagar legislative assembly seat.

7:15 AM: Voting for Maheshtala assembly by-poll in West Bengal has begun. People were seen queueing outside Polling booth number 32 in South 24 Parganas.

7:10 AM: Voting has begun for Kairana Lok Sabha by poll this morning ; In this key constituency, BJP MP Hukum Singh’s daughter Mriganka Singh is fighting against Rashtriya Lok Dal’s (RLD) Tabassum Hasan. Hasan’s candidature is being supported by Congress, Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party.