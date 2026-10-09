By Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting of votes for six closely watched by-elections across West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry will begin at 8 am on Friday (October 9). The results are being viewed as early political indicators after major changes in the four-month-old governments and party equations in these regions. The contests include five Assembly seats—Nandigram, Rejinagar, Madurantakam, Dharapuram and Thattanchavady—and the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency in Assam.

BJP’s litmus test in Bengal

In West Bengal, the Nandigram and Rejinagar results will provide the first electoral test for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government led by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, which ended the Trinamool Congress’s (TMC) 15-year rule in the state.

Nandigram recorded 80.89 per cent polling, while Rejinagar registered 80.08 per cent. The contests were marked by allegations of voter intimidation, polling irregularities and sporadic clashes. Congress demanded repolling, while the Election Commission described polling as largely peaceful.

Counting will take place in two halls each at Kabi Sukanta Secondary Teacher’s Training Institute in Nandigram and Berhampore Girls College in Rejinagar. Votes will be counted in 15 rounds in both seats.

TVK’s Vijay faces first electotal test in Tamil Nadu

Madurantakam and Dharapuram are being watched as a test of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government. The seats fell vacant after former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MLAs joined the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Madurantakam recorded 86.26 per cent turnout and Dharapuram 80.30 per cent. Both centres have been placed under three-tier security. Dharapuram has 14 EVM counting tables, while Madurantakam has a similar arrangement, along with separate tables for postal ballots.

The outcome will indicate whether the TVK can retain the support it gained in the Assembly election and withstand challenges from the AIADMK, DMK and Left parties.

Puducherry and Assam brace for closely watch verdicts

In Puducherry, counting for Thattanchavady will take place at the Motilal Nehru Government Polytechnic in Lawspet. Postal ballots were counted first, followed by EVM votes. The constituency recorded 80.81 per cent polling, down from 87.2 per cent in April. The bypoll is an important test for Chief Minister N Rangasamy’s AINRC-led NDA government.

In Assam, the Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll recorded 76.19 per cent turnout among 19.05 lakh electors. The contest is mainly between BJP’s Devasish Sharma, Congress candidate Sibamoni Bora and AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal. No repoll was ordered, and officials said voting was peaceful.

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By-Election Results 2026 LIVE: West Bengal's Nandigram and Rejinagar, Tamil Nadu's Madurantakam and Dharapuram and Assam's Nagaon