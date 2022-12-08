By-Election Results 2022 Live: Counting begins, Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat in focus

Bypoll Election Result 2022 Live News: Elections to the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat and five assembly seats was held on December 5, and the results will be announced on December 8. Mainpuri parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh, which fell vacant after the death of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, registered 54.37 turnout while Khatauli Assembly segment in Muzaffarnagar recorded 56.46 polling, and in the Rampur assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh, around 34 per cent of electors cast their votes.

Also Read | Gujarat Election Results 2022 Live Updates

The turnout was 76 per cent in Padampur in Odisha, nearly 70 per cent in Sardarshahar in Rajasthan, 64.86 per cent in Bhanupratappur in Chhattisgarh and around 58 per cent in Kurhani in Bihar.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 Live Updates

Live Updates

By-polls Elections 2022 Live Updates: Results of Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat, Rampur, Kurhani, Padampur, Bhanupratappur and Sardarshahar today.

08:42 (IST) 8 Dec 2022 Sardarshahar Rajasthan Election Live updates: All you need to know about Sardarshahar The constituency recorded a voting percentage of 72.09 per cent on polling day on Monday. A total of 2,89,843 voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in the bypoll necessitated by the demise of Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma, who passed away on October 9 after prolonged illness. Polling was held amid tight security arrangements across all 295 booths in the assembly segment. 08:41 (IST) 8 Dec 2022 Sardarshahar Rajasthan: Counting began at 8 AM Counting of votes for the bypoll to Sardarshahar Assembly seat in Rajasthan's Churu district began on Thursday morning, which commenced at 8 am. 08:30 (IST) 8 Dec 2022 Chhattisgarh Bhanupratappur Assembly bypoll results 2022: Congress’s Manoj Singh Mandavi had defeated BJP’s Deo Lal Dugga In the 2018 Assembly elections, Congress's Manoj Singh Mandavi had defeated BJP's Deo Lal Dugga by a margin of 26,693 to win the Bhanupratappur seat. The Congress registered a landslide victory in the 2018 polls by winning 68 seats in the 90-member House. The BJP had managed to win just 15 seats, while the Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) and the Bahujan Samaj Party bagged five and two seats, respectively. Subsequently, the state witnessed bypolls to four Assembly seats all of which were won by the Congress. 08:29 (IST) 8 Dec 2022 Chhattisgarh Bhanupratappur Assembly bypoll results 2022: Congress fields Savitri Mandavi The Congress fielded Savitri Mandavi, the wife of late MLA Manoj Singh Mandavi, while the BJP nominated former legislator Brahmanand Netam. The Sarva Adivasi Samaj, an umbrella body of tribal communities in Bastar, also fielded its candidate, former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Akbar Ram Korram, who contested as an independent. (PTI) 08:28 (IST) 8 Dec 2022 Chhattisgarh Bhanupratappur Assembly bypoll results 2022: Postal ballot counting began The ballot count began on Thursday morning at the Bhanu Pratap Dev Government PG College in Kanker town where an adequate number of security personnel have been deployed. Postal ballots will be counted first followed by votes cast in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), an official said, adding the entire process will be completed in 19 rounds. 08:27 (IST) 8 Dec 2022 Chhattisgarh Bhanupratappur Assembly bypoll results 2022: Congress MLA death necessitated by polls The bypoll in Bhanupratappur was necessitated following the death of Congress MLA and deputy speaker of Assembly Manoj Singh Mandavi on October 16. Though seven contestants were in the fray, the main fight was between the ruling Congress and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). (PTI) 08:27 (IST) 8 Dec 2022 Chhattisgarh Bhanupratappur Assembly bypoll results: Counting began at 8 AM Counting of votes for byelection to the Bhanupratappur Assembly seat in Chhattisgarh began at 8 am on Thursday with the ruling Congress eyeing to retain the tribal-dominated constituency. A voter turnout of 71.74 per cent was recorded in the bypoll held on December 5 for the seat, reserved for Scheduled Tribe candidates and located in the Maoist-affected Kanker district. 08:18 (IST) 8 Dec 2022 Rampur Results Live: Contenders from Rampur In the Rampur Sadar assembly segment, the BJP has fielded Akash Saxena, the son of former party legislator Shiv Bahadur Saxena, against Azam Khan's protege Asim Raja. 08:17 (IST) 8 Dec 2022 Khatauli Results: Khatauli recorded 56.46 polling Khatauli assembly segment in Muzaffarnagar had recorded 56.46 per cent polling on December 5 while Rampur had seen a low 33 per cent voting. In Khatauli, the fight is between Vikram Singh Saini's wife Rajkumari Saini and Madan Bhaiya of the RLD. 08:16 (IST) 8 Dec 2022 Mainpuri Results: Seat fell vacant after death of Mulayam Singh Mainpuri parliamentary constituency, which fell vacant after the death of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, registered 54.01 per cent voting. In Mainpuri, SP president Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav is pitted against BJP's Raghuraj Singh Shakya, once a close associate of Shivpal Singh Yadav. Shakya joined the BJP ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls held earlier this year. 08:15 (IST) 8 Dec 2022 Bypolls election live: Counting of votes began at 8 AM Counting of votes began Thursday morning for Mainpuri parliamentary constituency, previously represented by Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, and Rampur and Khatauli assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh where bypolls were held on December 5. 08:03 (IST) 8 Dec 2022 Bypolls election live updates: Counting begins! By-polls results counting begins. 07:23 (IST) 8 Dec 2022 Welcome to our live blog! Hello Readers! Welcome to our live blog on By-Election Results 2022. We will keep you updated with the latest and fresh news on the results. Stay Tuned!