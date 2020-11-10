By election results 2020 Live: Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Telangana, Nagaland, MP, Jharkhand, Odisha bypoll counting today

Bypoll result 2020 live updates

By-election results 2020 Live Updates: The counting of votes for by-elections in several states will take place today. The counting will decide the winners of recently held bypolls in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Nagaland, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Telangana, Gujarat and Odisha. Check state-wise bypoll updates below:

Nagaland by-election result 2020

By-elections in Nagaland were held for two assembly constituencies – Southern Angami-I in Kohima and Pungro-Kiphire in Kiphire district. The bypolls were necessiated after the deaths of the sitting legislators Vikho-o Yhoshu and T Torechu. Nagaland by-election result would be known soon after the counting process is over.

Chhattisgarh bypoll result 2020

The counting of votes for the bypoll to Chhattisgarh’s Marwahi Assembly seat, which was a bastion of former chief minister Ajit Jogi, will be held today. The vote count will begin at 8 am at the Government Gurukul Vidyalaya, Gaurela. The by-election in Marwahi was necessitated due to the death of sitting Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) MLA and former CM Ajit Jogi in May this year.

Jharkhand by-elections result 2020

Counting of votes polled in the November 3 by-elections to Dumka and Bermo assembly seats in Jharkhand will take place today. Votes will be counted in 18 rounds in Dumka and 17 rounds in Bermo seat in Bokaro district. The fate of 12 candidates in Dumka and 16 nominees in Bermo will be decided today. Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s younger brother Basant Soren is battling BJP candidate and former cabinet minister Lois Marandi in Dumka. In Bermo, sitting Congress MLA Rajendra Singh’s son

Anoop Singh will contest BJP’s Yogeshwar Mahato.

Telangana byelection result 2020

The counting for Dubbak bypoll will take place today. Dubbak Assembly constituency is witnessing a three-cornered contest involving the ruling TRS and opposition BJP and Congress. Tight security measures have been put in place for the counting of votes, with the Siddipet police having made elaborate arrangements to thwart any untoward incident. A good voter turnout of about 82 per cent was recorded on the polling day on November 3. The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of sitting TRS MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy due to health problems in August this year. His widow Solipeta Sujatha is the ruling party’s choice.

Madhya Pradesh By election results 2020

You can read Madhya Pradesh byelection results live updates here

Gujarat By Election Results 2020

The popularity of former Congress MLAs who joined the BJP will be decided when votes polled for by-elections to eight Assembly constituencies in Gujarat will be counted on Tuesday. The counting will begin at 8 am on Tuesday at eight centres set up in these constituencies, a release issued by the Election Commission said. A total of 60.75 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the bypolls held in Abdasa (Kutch), Limbdi (Surendranagar), Morbi (Morbi district), Dhari (Amreli), Gadhada (Botad), Karjan (Vadodara), Dang (Dang district) and Kaprada (Valsad) Assembly seats on November 3, PTI reported. As many as 81 candidates contested the bypolls across the eight seats.

Uttar Pradesh By Election Results 2020

The counting of the votes polled in seven Uttar Pradesh Assembly seats, where bypolls were held last week, will be taken up on Tuesday amid opposition Samajwadi Party’s (SP) charge that the ruling BJP has used the official machinery for “rigging and fraud” to win the elections. An average of over 53 per cent voters exercised their franchise on November 3 to decide the electoral fortune of 88 candidates in Naugaon Sadat, Tundla, Bangarmau, Bulandshahr, Deoria, Ghatampur and Malhani. Barring Malhani, which was with the SP, the other seats were in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) kitty, PTI reported.

Odisha By Election Results 2020

All arrangements are in place for counting of votes polled in the Balasore and Tirtol assembly by-elections in Odisha amid strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines, officials said on Monday. The counting of votes for the Balasore bypolls will be held at the campus of the district collector’s office, while in Tirtol, it will be held at the SVM College premises in Jagatsinghpur, Chief Electoral Officer SK Lohani said. The counting at both the places will start at 8 am on Tuesday, he said.