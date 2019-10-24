By Election Results 2019 Live: Counting of votes on 51 assembly seats across 18 states today

Bypolls were held to 51 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 18 states. (Photo/Reuters)

By-election results LIVE Updates: Counting of votes for by-election on 51 assembly seats across 18 states has begun. Bypoll was also held on Samastipur Lok Sabha seat in Bihar which fell vacant after the death of Lok Janshakti Party MP Ramchandra Paswan, brother of Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan and Satara seat in Maharashtra

In Uttar Pradesh, by-elections were held on 11 seats, five in Bihar, six in Gujarat, two each in Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and four in Assam. Similarly, four seats in Punjab, three in Sikkim, five in Kerala, two in Rajasthan and one seat each in Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Telangana and Puducherry also voted to elect their new representatives to the respective assemblies.

The bypoll on 11 seats of Uttar Pradesh is being seen as a crucial test for the Yogi Adityanath government which has completed 30 months in office. While the BJP would want to consolidate its position in the state assembly winning maximum number of seats, Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress have made the elections a four-cornered contest.

Out of the 11 seats where bypolls were held in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP had eight with it and one seat was with its ally Apna Dal.

